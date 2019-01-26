Former USC prospect Bru McCoy is heading to Texas

Five-star athlete Bru McCoy of Santa Ana Mater Dei has signed an athletics financial aid agreement form with Texas, a university spokesman said, confirming that he will transfer from USC to the Longhorns.
McCoy attended spring classes at USC the last three weeks but will now enroll at Texas for the spring semester. He was the top-rated recruit in the Trojans’ 2019 recruiting class.
McCoy is likely to petition the NCAA for a hardship waiver that would allow him to play next fall.
McCoy signed with USC in the early signing period after being convinced by then-USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury that he could make an immediate impact in the “Air Raid” offense. Kingsbury left USC to join the Arizona Cardinals as head coach Jan. 8, prompting McCoy to begin to reevaluate his future.
McCoy entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, signaling his intention to transfer. Friday, he decided to make Texas his final destination.