USC freshman receiver Bru McCoy enters transfer portal

Five-star athlete Bru McCoy, the jewel of USC’s 2019 recruiting class out of Santa Ana Mater Dei, has decided to transfer just two weeks after starting classes at USC as an early enrollee.
McCoy, this week named the Maxwell Club Offensive National Player of the Year, entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the official location for players to announce their intention to transfer.
McCoy was considering USC and Texas. The Longhorns are expected to be the favorite for him.
McCoy had not committed when USC hired Kliff Kingsbury as its offensive coordinator in early December. Kingsbury sold McCoy on his “Air Raid” offense and how vital a piece McCoy would be. On Dec. 19, McCoy silently signed his national letter of intent to USC so that he could announce his decision at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 5.
A few days later, the Arizona Cardinals hired Kingsbury as their head coach.
USC has not yet hired an offensive coordinator.