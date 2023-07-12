Juju Watkins says she’s excited as she prepares for her freshman season at USC

Former Sierra Canyon girls’ basketball standout Juju Watkins, a McDonald’s All-American who won the Gatorade national player of the year award this past season after averaging 27.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists, has been busy this summer preparing for her freshman season at USC.

She’s one of the most celebrated female basketball players to enter the college game in years and has been training with the Trojans this summer.

“Honestly, I’m excited,” she said on Tuesday while participating in a Gatorade awards presentation. “I’m glad I can have a fresh start. There’s a lot of expectations for me personally and from everybody. I’m ecstatic to see what these next few years will consist of. The plan is to keep working hard and showing up on the court.”

Watkins has already adjusted to the celebrity treatment of being at USC at a time when there’s a Heisman Trophy winner walking around campus as well as the son of LeBron James on the men’s basketball team.

“I’m happy to be surrounded by greatness,” she said. “It’s really cool to be in that environment. It’s L.A. Happy to be here and to be part of it.”

Watkins turns 18 on Saturday.