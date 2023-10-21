No. 18 USC vs. No. 14 Utah: Live updates, start time and analysis

USC vs. Utah five things to watch: Trojans plan to ‘attack it harder’

USC coach Lincoln Riley shouts from the sideline against Arizona State on Sept. 23. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Behind closed gates and high walls, everything looks great for USC. Emboldened by their first loss of the year, the Trojans returned to the practice field with “a little more edge,” offensive lineman Jonah Monheim said, “a little more fire.”

But Monheim knows just being the team that practices well when no one is around to see it won’t make noise on game day.

“When the results aren’t there, it doesn’t really matter how [practice] went,” the redshirt junior said. “You gotta change it, you gotta attack it harder, do it better, dig deeper.”

After weeks of declining game-day performances culminated in an embarrassing loss to rival Notre Dame, No. 18 USC (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) will try to steady its season against No. 14 Utah.

Read more >>>