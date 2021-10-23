USC vs. Notre Dame: Time, odds, news, live scoring updates and more

Competing for a starting role as a freshman? USC’s Jaxson Dart has done it before

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass against Washington State on Sept. 18 in Pullman, Wash. (Young Kwak / Associated Press)

Before his electric collegiate debut would ignite an unexpected quarterback competition, the last time Jaxson Dart forced a coach to suddenly reconsider his plans at quarterback, he was 13 years old.

It was still a few months from the start of his freshman year at Roy High School in Utah, when Dart joined his new team for the first time at a 7-on-7 tournament. He hadn’t met his teammates. He didn’t know the offense. Plus, he was already late upon arrival, having missed the first few tournaments of the summer schedule to play baseball.

The circumstances didn’t bode well for the scrawny freshman even before considering the 6-foot-3 senior transfer he was set to compete against. But as Dart laced passes around the field that first day, flashing the rocket right arm that would eventually lead him to USC, it didn’t take much convincing for Fred Fernandes. The Roy High coach could sense then, as every other coach since would learn, that competition could unlock another level in Dart — and, by extension, everyone else around him.

For a while, Fernandes still kept up the façade of a quarterback battle. But before the first tournament was over, he approached Dart’s father, Brandon. “I can already tell he’s going to be our guy,” he told him.

“It really wasn’t close in anyone’s eyes,” Fernandes recalls now. “Except maybe the other quarterback.”

Four years later, during a dynamic, rain-soaked afternoon in Pullman, Wash., last month, a similar sentiment would seep into the sideline at USC, where the Trojans, fresh off firing their coach, desperately needed a spark. They got more than they could’ve hoped for in Dart, who stepped in for an aching Kedon Slovis and came alive, hobbling his way to 391 passing yards and four touchdowns even after he’d injured his knee. The performance proved so extraordinary that interim coach Donte Williams would declare an open competition in its immediate aftermath.

