USC quarterback Jack Sears will enter transfer portal

A week after coming up short in USC’s quarterback competition for the second consecutive season, redshirt sophomore Jack Sears announced Tuesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

“If the plan doesn’t work, change the plan, but never the goal,” Sears wrote on Twitter.

The following statement is to clarify the situation and avoid speculation: pic.twitter.com/Ukv3CTR9vp — Jack Sears (@jackpsears12) August 27, 2019

After starting one game a season ago, Sears had fallen to fourth on USC’s depth chart this fall, behind freshman Kedon Slovis and redshirt junior Matt Fink. Sears noted in his statement on Twitter that the week since Clay Helton decided to go with sophomore JT Daniels under center had been “a difficult time.”

“It makes me realize that life is not linear,” Sears said. “I love my teammates, football, USC, and the USC degree. Nobody can ever take that degree away from me. I am proud of the work that I put in on and off the field, the way I competed, and how I have comported myself. Life is about making good and informed decisions.”

That decision didn’t come as much of a surprise, considering the winding path Sears faced to playing time in USC’s offense. Last week, following Helton’s decision, Sears chose not to speak with the media.

A four-star recruit from San Clemente High, where he followed in the footsteps of fellow Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold, Sears competed for the starting job last season, as well. He was ultimately beat out by the then-true freshman Daniels, who went on to start 11 of 12 games.

While he waits to hear from any interested programs, Sears said he told Helton he is “available if the team needs me.”

As a graduate transfer, Sears will be immediately eligible, with two years available to play, wherever he winds up.