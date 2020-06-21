Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

Former USC and Chargers center Max Tuerk dies at 26

San Diego Chargers center Max Tuerk participates in training camp prior to the 2016 NFL season.
San Diego Chargers center Max Tuerk participates in training camp before the 2016 NFL season.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
June 21, 2020
2:41 PM
Share

Max Tuerk, an All-American center at USC who was drafted by the San Diego Chargers, has died, USC announced Sunday. He was 26.

The university did not say when Tuerk died nor did it cite a cause of death in its announcement on Twitter. According to USCFootball.com, Tuerk died after collapsing while hiking.

“Heartbroken by the loss of Max Tuerk,” USC football coach Clay Helton wrote in a tweet. “Incredible person, teammate, and Trojan. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Following a standout career at Santa Margarita High, Tuerk played for USC from 2012 to 2015. He was a Freshman All-American in 2012 and an All-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2014.

Advertisement

The Chargers selected the Trabuco Canyon native in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, but a knee injury stemming from his senior season at USC complicated his future progress. Despite making the Chargers’ 53-man roster, he was inactive for all 16 games.

Before his second season, Tuerk was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He said he tested positive after taking over-the-counter supplements during the offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals signed him off the Chargers’ practice squad in November 2017. He played in one game with the Cardinals before being cut in April 2018.

Tuerk’s former USC coaches and teammates mourned his death on social media:

Advertisement

USC Sports
Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement