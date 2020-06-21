Former USC and Chargers center Max Tuerk dies at 26

Max Tuerk, an All-American center at USC who was drafted by the San Diego Chargers, has died, USC announced Sunday. He was 26.

The university did not say when Tuerk died nor did it cite a cause of death in its announcement on Twitter. According to USCFootball.com, Tuerk died after collapsing while hiking.

“Heartbroken by the loss of Max Tuerk,” USC football coach Clay Helton wrote in a tweet. “Incredible person, teammate, and Trojan. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Following a standout career at Santa Margarita High, Tuerk played for USC from 2012 to 2015. He was a Freshman All-American in 2012 and an All-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2014.

The Chargers selected the Trabuco Canyon native in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, but a knee injury stemming from his senior season at USC complicated his future progress. Despite making the Chargers’ 53-man roster, he was inactive for all 16 games.

Before his second season, Tuerk was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He said he tested positive after taking over-the-counter supplements during the offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals signed him off the Chargers’ practice squad in November 2017. He played in one game with the Cardinals before being cut in April 2018.

Tuerk’s former USC coaches and teammates mourned his death on social media:

