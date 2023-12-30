Bronny James’ season-high 15 points can’t save USC from another loss
Tyler Bilodeau scored a career-high 27 points and Jordan Pope added 20 to lead host Oregon State to an 86-70 victory Saturday night over USC.
Oregon State (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12) scored the first 11 points of the second half, culminated by Pope’s three-pointer to extend the lead to 50-30 with 15:13 remaining.
USC (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) responded with a 9-0 run, but the Beavers quickly regained control and maintained a double-digit lead the remainder of the game.
KC Ibekwe’s three-point play gave Oregon State its largest lead at 64-41 midway through the second half.
DJ Rodman and Joshua Morgan each score 14 points, but USC can’t rally back from a 17-point halftime deficit and loses for the fourth time in five games.
Bronny James was one of the few bright spots for USC with a season-high 15 points. Playing in his fifth game since making his collegiate debut Dec. 6, James made an immediate impact.
The freshman guard entered the game at 12:17 of the first half and within seconds came up with a steal at midcourt that he converted into a three-point play.
James had another steal late in the first half, and dribbled the length of the court for a slam dunk.
James, who is the oldest son of LeBron James, was six of 11 from the field in a season-high 20 minutes, made two three-pointers, and had two assists and one steal. He continues to play under a minutes restriction since suffering a cardiac arrest during practice July 24.
Boogie Ellis scored 20 points to lead the Trojans.
Oregon State led 39-30 at the break behind 11 points from Bilodeau and 10 from Pope.
Both teams committed 14 turnovers in a sloppy first half. Isaiah Collier, the Trojans’ second-leading scorer, had two points and four turnovers in the opening half. He finished with seven points.
Dexter Akanno had 18 points on six-of-eight shooting and made 3 of 3 from behind the arc for the Beavers.
The Trojans have lost five of their last six games. Three straight conference home games might help them.
Up next for USC: The Trojans will host California on Wednesday.
