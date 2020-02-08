Girls’ water polo: Southern Section playoff pairings

DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Los Alamitos at #1 Laguna Beach
#4 Newport Harbor at Santa Margarita
Mater Dei at #3 San Marcos
Orange Lutheran at #2 Foothill
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
El Toro at #1 Oaks Christian
Long Beach Wilson at Harvard-Westlake
Huntington Beach at Mira Costa
#4 Santa Barbara at Corona Santiago
Los Osos at #3 San Clemente
Redondo at Schurr
Dos Pueblos at Murrieta Valley
La Canada at #2 Agoura
DIVISION 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
A--Esperanza at #4 Palos Verdes
B--Villa Park at Riverside Poly
C--#2 Rosary at Eastvale Roosevelt
First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Long Beach Poly at #1 King
Anaheim Canyon at Segerstrom
Claremont at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Winner wild-card A at Temescal Canyon
Winner wild-card B at #3 Santa Monica
Dana Hills at Sunny Hills
Newbury Park at St. Lucy’s
Winner wild-card C at La Quinta
DIVISION 4
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Lakeside at #1 Yucaipa
Tesoro at Temple City
Capistrano Valley at Northwood
Marymount at Millikan
Crescenta Valley at Pasadena Poly
Woodbridge at Moorpark
Westlake at Ventura
Alta Loma at #4 La Serna
Peninsula at #3 Downey
Oxnard at Troy
Vista Murrieta at Irvine
Bonita at Edison
Citrus Valley at Murrieta Mesa
Valley View at San Juan Hills
Buena Park at El Dorado
Irvine University at #2 Glendora
DIVISION 5
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Los Amigos at #1 Costa Mesa
Norco at Cypress
Villanova Prep at Arcadia
Xavier Prep at Los Altos
Temecula Valley at Katella
Culver City at Rio Mesa
Hemet at Hillcrest
Alemany at #4 San Dimas
Montebello at #3 West Torrance
Palm Desert at Jurupa Valley
Monrovia at Foothill Tech
Placentia Valencia at Garden Grove
Upland at Diamond Bar
Santa Ana Valley at Burbank Burroughs
Cajon at Beaumont
Walnut at #2 California
DIVISION 6
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Bell Gardens at #1 Laguna Hills
Burbank at Fontana
Western at Canyon Springs
Louisville at Flintridge Prep
Carpinteria at Cerritos
Charter Oak at Rowland
Palm Springs at South Torrance
Don Lugo at #4 Keppel
#3 Marina at Paloma Valley
Santa Paula, bye
Garden Grove Pacifica at Estancia
Pasadena at Moreno Valley
Redlands at Chaffey
Santa Fe at Chadwick
Torrance at Loara
Tahquitz at #2 El Modena
DIVISION 7
Wild-card match, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Eisenhower at #2 Rancho Mirage
First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
#1 El Rancho at Nogales
Nordhoff at Summit
Ontario at Paramount
#4 La Salle at Heritage
San Gorgonio at #3 Norte Vista
Santa Ana at Pacific
Lakewood St. Joseph at Westminster La Quinta
Wild-card winner at Sierra Vista
Notes: Second round (Div. 4-6), Thursday; quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Feb. 15; semifinals, Feb. 19. Championships, Feb. 22 at Heritage Park (Irvine).