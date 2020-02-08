Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Girls’ water polo: Southern Section playoff pairings

A yellow water polo ball floats in a pool.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Feb. 8, 2020
9:41 AM
Share

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

Los Alamitos at #1 Laguna Beach

#4 Newport Harbor at Santa Margarita

Advertisement

Mater Dei at #3 San Marcos

Orange Lutheran at #2 Foothill

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Advertisement

El Toro at #1 Oaks Christian

Long Beach Wilson at Harvard-Westlake

Huntington Beach at Mira Costa

#4 Santa Barbara at Corona Santiago

Los Osos at #3 San Clemente

Redondo at Schurr

Dos Pueblos at Murrieta Valley

La Canada at #2 Agoura

Advertisement

DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

A--Esperanza at #4 Palos Verdes

B--Villa Park at Riverside Poly

C--#2 Rosary at Eastvale Roosevelt

First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Long Beach Poly at #1 King

Anaheim Canyon at Segerstrom

Advertisement

Claremont at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Winner wild-card A at Temescal Canyon

Winner wild-card B at #3 Santa Monica

Dana Hills at Sunny Hills

Newbury Park at St. Lucy’s

Winner wild-card C at La Quinta

DIVISION 4

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Lakeside at #1 Yucaipa

Tesoro at Temple City

Capistrano Valley at Northwood

Marymount at Millikan

Crescenta Valley at Pasadena Poly

Woodbridge at Moorpark

Westlake at Ventura

Alta Loma at #4 La Serna

Peninsula at #3 Downey

Oxnard at Troy

Vista Murrieta at Irvine

Bonita at Edison

Citrus Valley at Murrieta Mesa

Valley View at San Juan Hills

Buena Park at El Dorado

Irvine University at #2 Glendora

DIVISION 5

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Los Amigos at #1 Costa Mesa

Norco at Cypress

Villanova Prep at Arcadia

Xavier Prep at Los Altos

Temecula Valley at Katella

Culver City at Rio Mesa

Hemet at Hillcrest

Alemany at #4 San Dimas

Montebello at #3 West Torrance

Palm Desert at Jurupa Valley

Monrovia at Foothill Tech

Placentia Valencia at Garden Grove

Upland at Diamond Bar

Santa Ana Valley at Burbank Burroughs

Cajon at Beaumont

Walnut at #2 California

DIVISION 6

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Bell Gardens at #1 Laguna Hills

Burbank at Fontana

Western at Canyon Springs

Louisville at Flintridge Prep

Carpinteria at Cerritos

Charter Oak at Rowland

Palm Springs at South Torrance

Don Lugo at #4 Keppel

#3 Marina at Paloma Valley

Santa Paula, bye

Garden Grove Pacifica at Estancia

Pasadena at Moreno Valley

Redlands at Chaffey

Santa Fe at Chadwick

Torrance at Loara

Tahquitz at #2 El Modena

DIVISION 7

Wild-card match, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Eisenhower at #2 Rancho Mirage

First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

#1 El Rancho at Nogales

Nordhoff at Summit

Ontario at Paramount

#4 La Salle at Heritage

San Gorgonio at #3 Norte Vista

Santa Ana at Pacific

Lakewood St. Joseph at Westminster La Quinta

Wild-card winner at Sierra Vista

Notes: Second round (Div. 4-6), Thursday; quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Feb. 15; semifinals, Feb. 19. Championships, Feb. 22 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Times staff
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement