High school boys’ water polo: Southern California Regional playoff pairings

SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

Games at 5 p.m. unless noted

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

First round

Division I

No. 8 Westlake at No. 1 Newport Harbor

No. 5 at No. 4 Cathedral Catholic

No. 6 La Jolla at No. 3 Oaks Christian

No. 7 Bishop’s at No. 2 JSerra

Division II

No. 8 La Costa Canyon at No. 1 Mira Costa

No. 5 Point Loma at No. 4 Brea Olinda

No. 6 Capistrano Valley at No. 3 Santana

No. 7 King at No. 2 Carlsbad

Division III

No. 8 Granada Hills vs. No. 1 South Pasadena at La Canada

No. 5 Palm Desert at No. 4 Palisades

No. 6 San Bernardino at No. 3 Cleveland

No. 7 Birmingham vs. No. 2 San Pasqual at Rancho Bernardo

Note: Semifinals, Thursday at higher seeds; Finals, Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College (Division I at 1 p.m., Division II at 2:30 p.m., Division III at 4:30 p.m.)