Orange County Monday was under siege from two wind-driven brush fires that forced 90,000 people from their homes, critically injuring two firefighters and leaving many others on edge.

People watch the Blue Ridge fire burn on Foxtail Drive in Yorba Linda. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

A homeowner watches flames burn a hillside near Foxtail Drive and Lotus Avenue in Yorba Linda. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

The hillside burns near Foxtail Drive and Lotus Avenue in Yorba Linda. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

A firefighter hoses down a home in Yorba Linda that was sparked by the Blue Ridge Fire Monday. (OnScene.TV)

A water truck operator runs through the thick smoke of the advancing Silverado Fire fueled by Santa Ana winds at the 241 toll road and Portola Parkway in Irvine. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A firefighter sustained 2nd and 3rd degree burns near Santiago Canyon Rd. &Limestone Spur fighting the Silverado fire. (OnScene.TV)

A bicyclist takes a look at the fire activity on Via Lomas de Yorba during the Blue Ridge Fire in Yorba Linda. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Firetrucks convoy through thick smoke on the 241 toll road to battle the advancing Silverado Fire fueled by Santa Ana in Irvine. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

An air tanker makes a fire retardant drop on a ridge near the Green River Golf Club in Corona. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Firefighter Raymond Vasquez fights the Silverado fire fueled by Santa Ana winds at the 241 toll road and Portola Parkway in Irvine. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters stand ready to protect structures in Irvine’s Orchard Hills neighborhood from the Silverado fire on Monday.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A water truck operator is overcome after running through thick smoke from the advancing Silverado Fire in Irvine. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Firefighter Raymond Vasquez braves tall flames as he fights the advancing Silverado Fire fueled by Santa Ana winds at the 241 toll road and Portola Parkway in Irvine. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The Silverado fire burns close to a home on Monday in Irvine’s Orchard Hills neighborhood.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

As the Silverado fire approaches the Orchard Hills neighborhood of Irvine on Monday, firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority stand ready to defend homes.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighter Vince Valdivia is surrounded by heavy smoke as he battles the advancing Silverado Fire in Irvine. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)