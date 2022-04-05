Advertisement
Lakers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar apologizes to LeBron James for critical comments

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar arrives at WE Day California at The Forum on April 25, 2019
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar arrives at WE Day California at The Forum on April 25, 2019.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, issued an apology to LeBron James for comments the Hall of Famer made about him following a trophy unveiling for the league’s Social Justice Champion Award.

“All I have to say is this: I was there to give Carmelo Anthony the Social Justice Champion Award. I’ve been talking to the press since high school. That’s 60 years of making statements. And I haven’t always gotten it right. And Sunday was one of those nights,” he said on Sirius XM NBA radio Tuesday.

“It wasn’t my intention to criticize LeBron in any way. He’s done so much for the Black community as well as for the game of basketball. We may not always agree, but I want to whole-heartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him. If he can accept that, I’ll be very happy.”

Following a trophy unveiling bearing Abdul-Jabbar’s name and a likeness of his hands on the a basketball, Abdul-Jabbar elaborated on his written criticisms of James, predominately for issues pertaining to COVID-19 and vaccination.

The Lakers entered the season as a fully vaccinated team.

Following his comments, Abdul-Jabbar tried to further explain his stance in a letter to The Times, referencing an article he wrote for Sports Illustrated praising James as an advocate for social betterment.

“In the two years since I wrote that, my respect and admiration has only grown for LeBron as I watched him champion worthwhile causes while maintaining his status as an elite athlete,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote in that letter. “As he closes is on my all-time scoring record, I have been a cheerleader urging him on, happy to pass the mantle to someone so worthy as an athlete and a person.”

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

