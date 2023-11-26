Founder, Chairman & CEO

Avanath Capital Management

Daryl J. Carter serves as the founder, chairman and CEO of Avanath Capital Management. With an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA), he has established Avanath as a pioneering force in the real estate industry, focusing on affordable and workforce housing across the U.S.

Under Carter’s stewardship, Avanath has embarked on a mission to address the national housing crisis, making affordable housing accessible in urban areas. Beyond the physical real estate, he emphasizes social impact, offering a wide range of community services and programs, from after-school activities to financial literacy courses, enriching the lives of residents. As a Black-founded and owned company, Carter champions DEIA throughout Avanath, fostering a workplace that mirrors the diversity of the communities it serves. Avanath received a Certified Organization for Resident Engagement & Services (CORES) certification recognizing exceptional coordination and services that encourage residents to utilize their agency and self-determination for achieving their desired lifestyles.