CEO & Co-Founder

Beyond Yoga

Michelle Wahler, the visionary CEO and co-founder of Beyond Yoga, has driven the brand with an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and empowerment since its inception in 2005. Her dedication to honoring real women’s bodies is evident in the brand’s principles, which have remained integral throughout its journey. Under Wahler’s leadership, Beyond Yoga launched the BIPOC Yoga Teacher Training Scholarship Program in 2020, addressing the underrepresentation of racial diversity in the yoga and wellness industry and fostering inclusivity.

Her commitment to equality extends to her team, encouraging activism and volunteerism as meaningful ways to make a positive impact in local and global communities. As part of Levi Strauss & Co, the brand continues its commitment to advancing equality through hiring, retention and promotion practices, striving to create a workforce that truly represents its consumers and fosters a sense of belonging for all.