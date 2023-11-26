Director

Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs

Rodney Diggs, a named partner at Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs, is a powerhouse attorney known for his commitment to advocacy, philanthropy and civic engagement. He has represented clients in high-profile excessive force, wrongful death and employment cases, gaining national recognition. With over $200 million in verdicts and settlements, his legal career is marked by significant achievements, including a $25M verdict in an employment retaliation lawsuit.

Diggs has received numerous accolades, including recognition from Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers and Daily Journal’s Top 100 Lawyers in California. He is also actively involved in volunteer activities, serving on the boards of various organizations, including the Watt’s Labor Community Action Committee and the American Board of Trial Advocates Sidebar. A graduate of Howard University School of Law, Diggs’ dedication to justice and diverse communities drives his exceptional legal career.