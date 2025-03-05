Sports Voices

The road to the NBA Finals is opening up for the Lakers, who are suddenly in second place in the Western Conference standings. Home-court advantage can be a big asset.
The Dodgers have amassed so much talent at every position and are so focused on fine details, they are poised to set a new MLB record with 120 wins.
Luka Doncic’s Lakers debut marks a new era for a franchise that has given its fans a reason to cheer for a player who is better than LeBron James.
Bill Plaschke admits he’s far from great at predicting Super Bowl winners, but he is confident the Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Dodgers are projected to spend a record half-billion dollars on player salaries, benefits and luxury taxes in 2025. Is this a problem for Major League Baseball?
LeBron James didn’t waive the no-trade provision in his contract — for now. He didn’t say he didn’t want to retire with the Lakers, but he didn’t say he wanted to either.