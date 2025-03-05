Sports Voices

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Commentary: How do the Lakers set themselves up for a long postseason run? It starts at home

The road to the NBA Finals is opening up for the Lakers, who are suddenly in second place in the Western Conference standings. Home-court advantage can be a big asset.

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins, left, celebrates with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Commentary: JuJu Watkins is best player in America … and USC might be the best team

Los Angeles, CA, Thursday, February 27, 2025 - Lakers head coach JJ Redick watches the action.
Commentary: Lakers find an identity, forged by a true leader in JJ Redick

Lakers forward LeBron James and guard Luka Doncic (77) clap hands during the team's win over the Mavericks Tuesday
Plaschke: It’s stunning but true. Luka Doncic and LeBron James can lead the Lakers to an NBA title

Los Angeles, California November 26, 2024-UCLA head coach Mike Cronin seems frustrated.
Plaschke: Mick Cronin can coach, but can he chill? His longterm UCLA future may depend on it

Plaschke: Rams need to keep Matthew Stafford and forget about Aaron Rodgers

Hernández: The Lakers are struggling. Can JJ Redick help them find their footing?

Hernández: Clayton Kershaw will finish his career with the Dodgers. As he should

Hernández: What is the ceiling for rookie Roki Sasaki? ‘Inside, I’m really nervous’

