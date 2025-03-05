Entertainment Voices

Gustave Caillebotte, "In a Café," 1880, oil on canvas
Review

It’s raining men at the Getty’s survey of Impressionist painter Gustave Caillebotte

Unlike Manet, Degas, Renoir and Cassatt, Gustave Caillebotte mostly painted men rather than women — men at work, men in repose, even naked men getting out of the bath.

Los Angeles, CA. March 2, 2025: Best Picture "Anora" winner Sean Baker in the press room at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars) at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Commentary: ‘Anora’s’ Oscars triumph is a much-needed win for workers, in Hollywood and beyond

Los Angeles, CA. March 2, 2025: Conan O'Brien at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars) at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Review

Conan O’Brien navigates the Oscars through song, dance and awards

The Accidental Getaway Driver (Thunder Road Films)
Review

‘The Accidental Getaway Driver’ is a real-life thriller that’s comfortable in the slow lane

Shanice and T.J. Wilkins star as Michelle and Barack Obama in "44 the Musical" at the Kirk Douglas.
Review

‘44,’ a musical satire about Barack Obama by one of his campaign insiders, cuts up at the Kirk Douglas

Review

The starry spectacle of Yuja Wang and Vikingur Ólafsson at Disney Hall

Review

In ‘Riff Raff,’ a misfit family reunion goes violently off the rails

Voices

Commentary: How exuberant, ambitious operas in L.A. score big despite small casts and modest budgets

Review

‘Running Point’ is a cozy comedy that’s ‘Ted Lasso’ meets ‘Succession’

