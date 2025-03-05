Entertainment Voices

Unlike Manet, Degas, Renoir and Cassatt, Gustave Caillebotte mostly painted men rather than women — men at work, men in repose, even naked men getting out of the bath.
Two new series premiere Sunday on NBC, including the murder mystery ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ and ‘Suits LA,’ an offshoot of the lawyer drama made popular on Netflix.
The Tony-winning play ‘Harry Potter and Cursed Child’ has its Los Angeles premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.
In Netflix’s thriller premiering Thursday, Robert De Niro, in his first TV role, plays a former president asked to lead an investigation into a countrywide cyberattack.
David Tennant and Cush Jumbo deliver a ‘Macbeth’ for the ages, but the curse of Shakespeare’s tragedy isn’t easy to avoid.
Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga star in ‘Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends’ in a pre-Broadway run at the Ahmanson Theatre.