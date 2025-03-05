News Commentary

President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Commentary: Trump, the GOP and DOGE have launched their attack on Social Security. You should start worrying now

Trump promised to leave Social Security alone, but his actions speak louder than his words

President Richard Nixon confers with Dr. S.I. Hayakawa, acting president of San Francisco State College, at the White House in Washington, March 17, 1969. After the conference, Dr. Hayakawa reported that the president apparently favors withdrawal of federal aid from dissident students convicted of campus disorders, but added the chief executive would leave administration of such cutoffs to the colleges themselves. (AP Photo)
Commentary: How California helped Trump make English the official national language

President Donald Trump speaks as he is joined by Elon Musk, and his son X Æ A-Xii, in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Commentary: Many Californians fear that democracy is in peril

Coches County, Arizona-Feb. 25, 2025-Arizona rancher John Ladd, a rancher down in southeastern Arizona in Coches County, peers into the dry San Pedro River on the edge of his ranch.We ranch right up to the Mexican border. The border wall dividing the U.S. and Mexico runs along the southern edge of John Ladd's Arizona ranch. Arizona rancher John Ladd welcomes the border wall built at the southern edge of Arizona ranch. (Mark Barabak/Los Angeles Times)
Commentary: In Arizona, relief along the border now that Trump is back in charge

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 25: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) leaves after the House passed the Republican's budget resolution on the spending bill on February 25, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. The resolution, which faced push back for cuts to Medicaid, passed 217-215 and includes President Trump’s tax cuts and increased funding for border security and defense. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Commentary: The family-values hypocrisy of cutting Medicaid

Commentary: 100 years ago, Anaheim recalled its KKK city council. Why don’t we remember?

Commentary: Bass fires the L.A. fire chief, but her own smoldering political crisis is far from over

Commentary: Could conservatives save our democracy?

Commentary: Republican Latinos are rising in California. Now there’s a caucus for them

