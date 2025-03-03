L.A. Times Voices offers a clear way to identify content that stands apart from our daily news report. Any content that is written from a point of view may be labeled Voices, which helps to strengthen the distinction between what’s news and what’s not.

Voices is not strictly limited to Opinion section content. It also includes news commentary, criticism, reviews and more. If a piece takes a stance or is written from a personal perspective, it may be labeled Voices.

To learn more about Voices, check out our FAQs.