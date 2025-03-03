L.A. Times Voices offers a clear way to identify content that stands apart from our daily news report. Any content that is written from a point of view may be labeled Voices, which helps to strengthen the distinction between what’s news and what’s not.
Voices is not strictly limited to Opinion section content. It also includes news commentary, criticism, reviews and more. If a piece takes a stance or is written from a personal perspective, it may be labeled Voices.
The Editorial Board | Opinion Columnists
To learn more about Voices, check out our FAQs.
Editorial Board
The Los Angeles Times editorial board determines the editorial positions of the organization. The editorial board offers opinions on the important issues of the day. The board, which operates separately from the newsroom, believes that serious, nonpartisan, intellectually honest engagement is a requirement of good citizenship.
- Voices
Endorsements
The Times editorial board offers recommendations based on interviewing candidates, campaign committees and policy experts, examining facts and claims and doing research to inform our endorsements.
Latest Editorials
Opinion Columnists
Our Opinion columnists write for the Opinion section, offering their unique perspectives on the most urgent topics of the day.
News Commentary
Our newsroom columnists provide commentary on current events, using their subject matter expertise to inform the angle they take on the news. They do not write for the Opinion section, but their stories often take a point of view.
Criticism
Our newsroom critics offer their views as experts on film, art, culture, food, books and more. Their work is informed by deep knowledge of their subject areas. They bring to their judgments experience, creativity and taste.
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor provide a platform for readers to voice their opinions in response to L.A. Times stories. Letters often convey deeply personal perspectives, shedding light on the lives and experiences of our community members.