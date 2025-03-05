Food Voices

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 21: Dishes and drinks at the newly remodeled Panda Inn on January 21, 2025 in Pasadena, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
The originator of Panda Express is back. Is the new orange chicken better?

Jenn Harris reviews the newly reopened Panda Inn restaurant in Pasadena, where you’ll find sushi, Yangzhou specialties and the classic orange chicken.

Rosemead, CA - JANUARY 24: Hand-made organic chicken soup dumplings Good Alley on January 24, 2025 in Rosemead, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Head to this new SGV dumpling parlor for Kaifeng-style xiao long bao

An Arts District hub redefines the bistro for Los Angeles

CULVER CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Deep Ocean at Vespertine in Culver City, CA on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
L.A.’s most polarizing restaurant returns. Is its outlandishness worth the splurge?

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Diners early in the evening at Stir Crazy on September 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Aren’t tiny restaurants the best restaurants? A former Melrose coffee shop makes the case

L.A.’s best Turkish cooking? Find it at this coffee shop’s kebab pop-up

L.A.’s Thai cuisine is always evolving. Find the next big leap in Atwater Village

How far for a true taste of Baja? To the center of this modern Mexican tasting menu

A giant meatball is the gateway dish to L.A.’s best new Persian restaurant in years

