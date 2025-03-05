Culture Voices

A long line of cars creeps slowly to the north Highway 120 entrance of Yosemite National Park on August 5, 2023.
Commentary: Donald Trump and Elon Musk are coming for your summer vacation

The new administration’s mass reduction of the federal workforce will endanger the relatively few and short holidays Americans take. That’s not ‘efficient.’ It’s heartless.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - February 24, 2019 Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga during the telecast of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Commentary: The Eaton fire claimed her home, studio and this ‘powerful’ piece of Oscars history

Los Angeles, CA - February 23, 2025: Kieran Culkin at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Commentary: With 2025 SAG Awards, Netflix proved it isn’t solving awards season ratings crisis

Walton Goggins' GoDaddy spot was one of many celebrity-centric ads to dominate this year's Super Bowl.
Commentary: The TV ad is a dying art. This year’s Super Bowl proved it

Emilia Perez. (L-R) Karla Sofia Gascon as Emilia Perez and Zoe Saldana as Rita Moro Castro in Emilia Perez. Cr. PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHE FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINEMA.
Commentary: How Karla Sofía Gascón turned a historic Oscars first into a historic Oscars nightmare

Commentary: Stop the outrage. To cope with Trump, ignore what he says and watch what he does

Commentary: The Oscars ‘must go forward’ — and will, says film academy CEO. He’s right

Commentary: Fire is part of L.A.’s ethos. But this Angeleno is asking, ‘Is it time to go?’

Commentary: ‘Are you OK?’ Thank you for asking about us in fire-ravaged L.A.

