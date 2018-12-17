Rest easy with gear that simplifies your travels

A flashlight illuminates only what’s in front of the beam, but a lantern can cast a glow on everything around it. The new Nite Ize Radiant 200 Collapsible Lantern Plus Flashlight does both. The device, which weighs 7 ounces and runs on four AA batteries (not included), converts from a bright 200-lumen flashlight into a glowing lantern with a simple sliding motion. The lantern has a high and low mode too. A carabiner clip attached to the handle connects with any loop.