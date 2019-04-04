Escapes: Is Cabo this century's French Riviera?

Laura King’s son wasn’t much for the great outdoors. He liked video games and spent a lot of time looking down at his screen. That puzzled her because she and her husband were enthusiasts of all that the world beyond the front door had to offer — hiking, biking, walking. She was surprised when her son asked for a trip to Alaska for a graduation gift, which turned out to be not only life changing but also life affirming, she writes in our Departure Points column.