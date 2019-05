Escapes: In search of solitude in eastern Oregon

You have to want to visit Minam River Lodge; to get there, you fly from Portland, Ore., to Walla Walla, Wash., rent a car, then take a 20-minute small plane flight, then a tractor to the main house. Worth it for the views, the outdoors, the meals. And that was just Part 1 of a trip that took Kathleen Squires and husband, Ronnie, to a 42-acre farm and its B&B, a historic town and Hell (not that hell). A lot of work to get where they were going, but big payoffs awaited.