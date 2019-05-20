To California’s Basque Country, propelled by hydrogen

Lunch and dinner specials include standards such as lamb shank, oxtail stew and prime rib, available at “American” and “Basque” prices — higher for the latter, because they include the full set-up (bread, soup, etc.) I wasn’t up to that, and the two women working the bar seemed to find it comical that anybody would want soup, beans and salsa at 11 in the morning, with no booze to back it up, but they served me anyway.