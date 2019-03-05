Linq in Las Vegas adds self-serve beer taps, bunk beds and fan caves

“Fan caves,” self-serve beer and bunk beds are three new twists that Las Vegas visitors will discover at the Linq, a hotel-casino on the Strip specifically designed with millennials in mind.
The Book
College basketball fans in town this month for March Madness tournaments will discover a sports book unlike any other in town. The Linq’s 11,000-square-foot sports book has been rebooted as a modular, interactive space where high-tech takes a leading role.
Instead of one large room where hundreds of sports fans face a single video wall, the Linq’s sports and race book, now dubbed simply the Book, has been divided into an array of fan caves, rentable living room-like pods equipped with a 98-inch TV that can be split into four screens, two 49-inch TVs, Xbox consoles, VR glasses, plus comfortable couches and recliners.
Guests control their video content within a pod. An array of finely tuned overhead speakers directs sound within the viewing area with little spillover to adjacent pods, so USC fans never have to listen to UCLA coverage two couches over.
During prime sports events such as March Madness, bookings require a minimum food and beverage purchase that can run several thousand dollars.
A recent check for pod reservations this month showed some availability on scattered dates with prices hovering around $4,000 all-day use of a single fan cave for up to eight guests. There’s often no minimum purchase requirement when demand for fan caves is low. Servers and autonomous robots roam the space, delivering food and beverages ordered through tablets at each pod or through a free mobile app.
Jared Rapler, regional vice president of marketing for Caesars, said the same app allows users staying at any of Caesars’ Vegas properties to place an order, then have it delivered using their GPS coordinates, though some properties have less complete coverage than others. The mobile app also accepts wagers in certain geo-fenced locations.
The beer
Prefer to hang with a larger crowd to cheer or jeer? A centrally located bar offers free open seating, video poker and easy access to a wall of 24 self-service beer taps.
Want to learn while you sip? A $25 “beer tasting experience” offers an interactive guided tasting tour through the beer collection as part of a new Caesars experiential series called Vegas Curated that offers behind-the-scenes hotel tours (including a peek into the Flamingo Las Vegas’ history as a mob handout), cocktail mixing lessons at the Cromwell, even cooking classes with the chefs at Giada De Laurentiis’ namesake restaurant.
“It’s about guests taking control of their experience and doing more than just watching sports, drinking beer and placing bets,” Rapler said.
The bunk beds
Caesars also rethought the guest room experience at its millennial-focused Linq hotel, outfitting some of their rooms with bunk beds with nightly rates starting at $69.
“It’s so friends can stay together and have more fun,” Rapler said. “We’re in an experience economy. They want to share experiences as videos and photos on their phone. It’s also about FOMO,” or fear of missing out.
The bunk bed option has proven so popular that neighboring Flamingo, which appeals mostly to families, has refitted 14 of its guest rooms and six of its suites with the two-tiered beds. Prices begin at $116.