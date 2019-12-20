What stores and restaurants are open in L.A. on Christmas 2019

Christmas traditions vary across the U.S., and everyone has a favorite. Some love tamales; others celebrate with mistletoe and candy canes.

My picks are:

Gingerbread houses

Christmas music

Holiday cards

Scented candles

Ice skating

Lights displays

Running out of butter at the last minute while cooking

To avoid getting caught in that last one, it’s important to know whether your go-to supermarket is open Dec. 25. If you want to avoid holiday cooking entirely, restaurants stay open on the big day, but you have to know which ones. Check out our handy list to arrange your plans accordingly.

Closed

Banks

U.S. and county courts

Federal government offices

Garbage collection

Libraries

U.S. post offices and mail delivery (though some Priority Express as well as UPS Express Critical Service and FedEx Custom Critical will be delivered)

Schools

U.S. stock market

Closed grocery stores

Aldi

Costco

Gelson’s

Ralphs

Sam’s Club

Sprouts

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Whole Foods

Open grocery stores

Albertsons 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vons 6 a.m. to midnight



Open retailers

7-Eleven 24 hours

CVS 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rite Aid 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walgreens 24 hours



Open restaurants

(Sites and hours may be limited; check before you go.)