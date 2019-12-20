What stores and restaurants are open in L.A. on Christmas 2019

Christmas traditions vary across the U.S., and everyone has a favorite. Some love tamales; others celebrate with mistletoe and candy canes.
My picks are:
- Gingerbread houses
- Christmas music
- Holiday cards
- Scented candles
- Ice skating
- Lights displays
- Running out of butter at the last minute while cooking
To avoid getting caught in that last one, it’s important to know whether your go-to supermarket is open Dec. 25. If you want to avoid holiday cooking entirely, restaurants stay open on the big day, but you have to know which ones. Check out our handy list to arrange your plans accordingly.
Closed
- Banks
- U.S. and county courts
- Federal government offices
- Garbage collection
- Libraries
- U.S. post offices and mail delivery (though some Priority Express as well as UPS Express Critical Service and FedEx Custom Critical will be delivered)
- Schools
- U.S. stock market
Closed grocery stores
- Aldi
- Costco
- Gelson’s
- Ralphs
- Sam’s Club
- Sprouts
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Open grocery stores
- Albertsons
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Vons
- 6 a.m. to midnight
Open retailers
- 7-Eleven
- 24 hours
- CVS
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Rite Aid
- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walgreens
- 24 hours
Open restaurants
(Sites and hours may be limited; check before you go.)
- Benihana
- Boston Market
- Buca di Beppo
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Chart House
- Denny’s
- Dominos
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
- Fogo de Chão
- IHOP
- Macaroni Grill
- Marie Callender’s
- McDonald’s
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Panda Express
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Sizzler
- Sonic
- Starbucks