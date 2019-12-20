Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Travel

What stores and restaurants are open in L.A. on Christmas 2019

Christmas trees
Whether cooking at home or eating out, you need to know what’s open on Christmas Day.
(Genesia Ting / Los Angeles Times)
By Louisa Frahm 
Dec. 20, 2019
1:57 PM
Christmas traditions vary across the U.S., and everyone has a favorite. Some love tamales; others celebrate with mistletoe and candy canes.

My picks are:

To avoid getting caught in that last one, it’s important to know whether your go-to supermarket is open Dec. 25. If you want to avoid holiday cooking entirely, restaurants stay open on the big day, but you have to know which ones. Check out our handy list to arrange your plans accordingly.

Closed

  • Banks
  • U.S. and county courts
  • Federal government offices
  • Garbage collection
  • Libraries
  • U.S. post offices and mail delivery (though some Priority Express as well as UPS Express Critical Service and FedEx Custom Critical will be delivered)
  • Schools
  • U.S. stock market
Closed grocery stores

  • Aldi
  • Costco
  • Gelson’s
  • Ralphs
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sprouts
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods

Open grocery stores

  • Albertsons
    • 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Vons
    • 6 a.m. to midnight
    Open retailers

    • 7-Eleven
      • 24 hours
    • CVS
      • 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Rite Aid
      • 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Walgreens
      • 24 hours

      Open restaurants

      (Sites and hours may be limited; check before you go.)

        • Benihana
        • Boston Market
        • Buca di Beppo
        • Buffalo Wild Wings
        • Chart House
        • Denny’s
        • Dominos
        • Dunkin’ Donuts
        • Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
        • Fogo de Chão
        • IHOP
        • Macaroni Grill
        • Marie Callender’s
        • McDonald’s
        • Morton’s The Steakhouse
        • Panda Express
        • Ruth’s Chris Steak House
        • Sizzler
        • Sonic
        • Starbucks
        Louisa Frahm
        Louisa Frahm is SEO editor at the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times in June 2019, Frahm sharpened her editorial SEO skill set at Time Inc., TMZ, Yahoo! and E! Entertainment. She grew up in San Diego and graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2012. When she’s not learning the ins and outs of Google, she’s pursuing her insatiable passion for pop culture. A baby boomer in a millennial body, she’s convinced her soul was born in 1949. Ask her about Prince, Freddie Mercury and her extensive Funko Pop collection.
