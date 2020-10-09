Angeles National Forest partly reopens, with burned area closed

Some popular trails in the Angeles National Forest reopened Friday after a monthlong closure because of the active Bobcat fire and high fire danger. Other roads and trails north of Sierra Madre and Azusa in the burned area remain closed.

The Angeles Crest Highway, or Highway 2, the main road through the forest, remains shut from 5 miles east of its intersection with the Angeles Forest Highway to a point 5 miles west of Big Pines. Fire risk remains “extreme.”

The Bobcat burn area closure includes:

Chantry Flat area above Arcadia, which includes the Gabrielino, Sturtevant Loop, Winter Creek, Sturtevant and Zion trails in Big Santa Anita Canyon, where some rustic cabins were lost in the fire;

Mt. Waterman area, including Mt. Waterman, Dawson Saddle, Twin Peaks, Silver Moccasin and Devils Canyon trails;

Mt. Wilson area, including the Mt. Wilson, Valley Forge, West Fort trails and the Mt. Wilson Toll Road; and

Juniper Hills and the Littlerock area, including Devil’s Punchbowl Trail and Alimony, Littlerock and Santiago off-road trails.

Other parts of the forest have reopened, including routes to Echo Mountain and Inspiration Point above Altadena on the western side of the closure; and Icehouse Canyon and Mt. Baldy on the eastern side.

The Bobcat fire started Sept. 6 and since has grown to 115,796 acres as of Friday, according to InciWeb. It’s 90% contained and has destroyed 87 homes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The most recent trail and road closures, and a map of the burned area closure will be posted on the Angeles National Forest website.

The San Bernardino National Forest also partially reopened Friday, though the San Gorgonio Wilderness area remains closed. The El Dorado fire swept through the area in early September. Wilderness trails in Mt. San Jacinto State Park are open for day use (permit required), and the Palm Springs aerial tram restarted operations Friday by limiting the number of passengers in each car and taking other pandemic safety precautions.

The forest area around Big Bear Lake reopened too. Snow Valley Mountain Resort will be open Saturday and Sunday for mountain biking, hiking and scenic lift rides.