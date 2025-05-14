Nature and Sacred Design Meet at This South Florida Wedding Oasis

Tucked away just beyond the hum of Miami, in the peaceful town of Davie, Florida, lies a hidden gem for couples looking to tie the knot outdoors. Living Sculpture Sanctuary is one of South Florida’s most unique outdoor wedding venues, offering a lush, botanical setting with waterfalls, koi ponds, and a serene, spiritual energy. It’s more than a venue — it’s a living, breathing tribute to love, nature, and thoughtful craftsmanship.

(Courtesy of Living Sculpture)

What began in 2013 as the personal dream of Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez and Robert J. McKee has blossomed into one of South Florida’s most enchanting destinations for weddings and celebrations. Originally hand-built by the couple as the sacred foundation for their own union, the Sanctuary reflects their shared devotion to the earth and to each other. From environmental law to environmental artistry, Mary Luz and Robert’s journey has always been about connection with nature, and today they invite others to create their own meaningful memories in this serene oasis.

Advertisement

(Courtesy of Living Sculpture)

A Tranquil Escape Near Miami

Though just a short drive from the heart of Miami, the Sanctuary feels worlds away. As soon as guests step onto the grounds, they are transported into a lush, immersive environment where hundred-year-old oak trees form towering canopies, koi glide gracefully through ponds, and waterfalls whisper in the background. Every inch of the property is designed to honor the five sacred elements — Earth, Fire, Water, Air, and Spirit — creating a peaceful wedding environment for couples seeking a nature-based or spiritual wedding ceremony in Florida.

(Courtesy of Living Sculpture)

Advertisement

Distinctive Spaces to Celebrate Every Moment

At Living Sculpture Sanctuary, the spaces are as symbolic as they are beautiful. Couples can follow the winding Orchid Forest Trail for a quiet moment together, gather loved ones beneath the Healing Falls Esplanade to exchange vows, or take serene portraits beside the Bonsai Wall and Zen Garden. The Zen Suite offers a private, meditative retreat ideal for mindful couples or those planning a holistic wedding experience.

(Courtesy of Living Sculpture)

This versatility makes the venue ideal for all types of celebrations — from lavish weddings to intimate elopements and milestone moments like quinceañeras, bar and bat mitzvahs, anniversaries, and corporate retreats. Each space invites guests to be fully present and connected.

Advertisement

Weddings and Wellness: A Holistic Experience

Beyond offering a stunning backdrop, Living Sculpture Sanctuary elevates the wedding experience with thoughtful, wellness-centered touches. Once a wedding is booked, couples gain access to bespoke offerings such as spa days, massages, sound baths, and guided meditations.

With a dedicated full-service team, the Sanctuary ensures that every detail is managed with care, allowing couples to focus on what matters most.

(Courtesy of Living Sculpture)

Convenient Yet Secluded

While overnight accommodations aren’t available on-site for destination weddings, the venue’s location makes guest lodging easy and accessible, with Miami and Fort Lauderdale just minutes away. The Sanctuary was designed for experiences, not just events, offering couples and guests a place to gather, connect, and create memories that will last far beyond the last dance.

Book Your Wedding

Living Sculpture Sanctuary is open year-round, welcoming weddings, private events, and holistic experiences of all kinds. For more information visit LivingSculptureSanctuary.com or follow @livingsculpturesanctuary on Instagram.

Davie, Florida

Location Snapshot

Known for its equestrian roots and sprawling green spaces. Davie offers a unique blend of rustic Florida charm and modern amenities.

Advertisement

Travel & Visa Info

Closest International Airport: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), approximately 12 minutes by car

Visa Requirements (for U.S. travelers): Not applicable

Transportation Tip: Consider renting a car to explore Davie’s scenic parks and nearby attractions at your own pace.

Best Time to Visit

November through April offers pleasant weather with lower humidity, making it ideal for outdoor ceremonies and activities. This period also avoids the peak hurricane season, ensuring more predictable conditions.

Romantic Highlights

Stroll through the lush landscapes of Flamingo Gardens, a 60-acre botanical garden and wildlife sanctuary

Enjoy a sunset horseback ride at one of Davie’s renowned equestrian centers

Dine under the stars at a local farm-to-table restaurant

Explore nearby beaches or take a short drive to the vibrant nightlife of Fort Lauderdale

Why Couples Love It

Davie combines the tranquility of nature with the convenience of proximity to city life in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, offering couples a picturesque and versatile setting for their special celebrations.