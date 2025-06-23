La Venta Inn: A Coastal California Wedding Venue Rooted in History and Inclusion

Known for its sweeping ocean views and historic architecture, La Venta Inn is a scenic coastal wedding venue that prioritizes actively welcoming couples of all orientations. “Couples want to feel safe in an inclusive space,” says Meg Walker, president of MBM Hospitality, the team behind La Venta’s full-service planning and catering. “They’re not looking for vendors who only signal support during Pride Month. They’re looking for year-round commitment.”

(Caitlin Alohilani Photography | Courtesy La Venta Inn)

That ethos shows up across the on-site experience, from gender-neutral getting-ready suites—the Oceanview Cottage and Hideaway Suite—to intentional staff training that centers non-binary, affirming language. “The verbiage seen and heard throughout the venue really matters,” Walker notes. For LGBTQ+ couples, and for allies with queer guests, the atmosphere makes it clear: this is a venue where you’re not just accepted, but expected.

Advertisement

(Photo by Richard Fadera | Shuttered Light Photography & Video)

Perched high on the cliffs of Palos Verdes, La Venta Inn has been a fixture of the Southern California landscape since 1923, originally serving as a private clubhouse and artist retreat. Today, it functions as a full-service estate venue with expansive views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, framed by mature gardens, red-tiled rooftops, and original Spanish Revival design details.

(Photo by Todd Danforth)

Advertisement

Weddings at La Venta unfold in sequence across distinct, private spaces. Ceremonies take place on a lawn overlooking the ocean and LA basin cityscape below, followed by cocktail hour in a bougainvillea-lined courtyard and receptions in a ballroom anchored by a grand fireplace. The property accommodates up to 200 guests and is offered to couples as an exclusive-use venue for the day.

(Photo by Tyler Chase Collective)

Catering is handled exclusively by Made by Meg, the in-house culinary team led by Walker. Their approach prioritizes fresh, seasonal California ingredients, allowing couples to create customized menus that balance refined technique with personal meaning. Cocktail hour, seated dinners, and late-night bites are all part of the package, as are setup and cleanup, rentals, staffing, and coordination essentials.

Advertisement

(Richard Fadera | Shuttered Light Photography & Video )

Many couples find La Venta through word of mouth or inclusive vendor platforms like The Inclusive Wedding Alliance. Walker notes that having a dedicated LGBTQ+ ceremony landing page and diverse social media presence helps ensure that queer couples see themselves reflected and represented throughout the planning process. “It’s about creating a truly inclusive experience—not just saying you do,” she says.

With nearly a century of character and a modern commitment to hospitality that affirms all identities, La Venta Inn offers couples a space to celebrate that feels both elevated and completely their own. Says Walker, “It’s about creating a truly inclusive experience—not just saying you do.”