DEALS & TRANSACTIONS

Alkeme Insurance Receives Investment from Private Equity Firms to Expand Brokerage

By David NusbaumContributor 

Los Angeles-based Alkeme, a nationwide insurance brokerage firm, received a strategic investment from private equity firms GCP Capital Partners and Apollo S3 to support growth in the insurance marketplace.

“This milestone is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust our clients and partners place in us every day,” said Curtis Barton, chief executive of Alkeme, in a statement.

With this new capital, the company is well-equipped to pursue strategic acquisitions, invest in cutting-edge technology, and further enhance its client offerings. Since its founding in 2020, it has completed more than 45 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 45 locations in 29 states.

Information for this article was sourced from Alkeme.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
