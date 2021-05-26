Today’s Headlines: A plan to harness the wind

The Biden administration has unveiled an offshore wind plan for California, but challenges remain.

TOP STORIES

A Plan to Harness the Wind

The federal government plans to open more than 250,000 acres off the California coast to wind power development. The Biden administration announced the proposal as part of a significant effort to increase the nation’s renewable energy and cut its climate-warming emissions.

Under the plan, the administration would allow construction of wind power projects in federal waters off Central California northwest of Morro Bay and a second location west of Humboldt Bay. Officials estimate that the two areas combined could generate 4,600 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 1.6 million homes.

Advertisement

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the plans, noting that California spent years trying to advance offshore wind under the Trump administration, with no success. He said the state will accelerate its environmental review process to speed up the projects, which he estimated would be built at least 20 miles offshore with enough space for roughly 380 wind turbines.

The announcement comes amid a surge of interest in offshore wind power, though previous efforts have been hampered. Primary concerns include regulatory obstacles, engineering challenges created by the Pacific Ocean floor’s steep drop-off, and concerns about the infrastructure’s impact on migratory birds, marine life and fisheries.

But energy experts say there’s little question that we will eventually need offshore wind — it’s just a matter of how much and how soon.

More Politics

— New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Trump’s business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

— Pro-Palestinian activists are building a broad progressive coalition in the U.S., linking Black, Armenian, liberal Jewish and other social justice groups in a way that differs from past episodes in the long-running Mideast conflict.

— The Senate confirmed Kristen Clarke, a 46-year-old civil rights attorney, to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division . She’s the first woman of color to lead the unit .

Advertisement

For more news and analysis, sign up for our Essential Politics newsletter, sent to your inbox three days a week.

Following the Money

One year after George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, L.A. city leaders have finalized their plan for spending money that was moved last summer out of the Police Department and into programs aimed at helping communities of color.

The vote by the City Council means some $89 million originally slated to pay for police services will instead flow to antigang initiatives, universal income programs, homeless services, education and jobs initiatives and more.

Advertisement

The council’s action followed a drumbeat of calls from activists and community groups who sought a rethinking of the city’s budget following a tumultuous year of protests over police brutality and a health crisis that laid bare the inequality that plagues the city.

Although activists expressed satisfaction in seeing law enforcement funding go into social programs, some remained frustrated that Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City Council recently increased the LAPD’s budget for the fiscal year that starts on July 1.

Let the Games Not Begin?

In July, Takahiro Katsumi’s home of Saitama is on deck to host some of the Tokyo Summer Olympics’ most prominent events, including basketball, soccer and golf. It’s an alarming prospect for Katsumi, a 48-year-old translator whose wife is battling lung cancer. He worries that Japan’s healthcare system would be overwhelmed if Olympic visitors trigger another COVID-19 surge — leaving his wife even more vulnerable.

Advertisement

To Katsumi, forging ahead with the Olympics is an unreasonable risk that will leave Japan’s citizens shouldering the consequences after the athletes and the world’s spotlight have come and gone. “Why are we risking our loved ones for this?” he asked. “Why did we not say no?”

With only two months until the opening ceremony, much of the Japanese public seems to share his worries. More than 80% of Japanese residents said they want the Games canceled or again postponed in recent polls.

More Top Coronavirus Headlines

— COVID-19 deaths worldwide are on the decline. While parts of the world appear to be returning to normalcy, this analysis in five graphs shows many are experiencing their worst suffering yet.

Advertisement

(Terry Castleman / Los Angeles Times)

— A growing number of public schools are using mascots, food trucks and prize giveaways to create a pep-rally atmosphere to encourage students to get vaccinated against the coronavirus before summer vacation.

— Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic closed large venues where professional fireworks shows are often held. Pasadena’s historic Rose Bowl stadium pivoted its long-standing annual AmericaFest to online and ditched the pyrotechnics. But this year, the stadium is bringing back the show.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

On this day in 1946, battleships, cruisers, aircraft carriers, destroyers and other Navy craft put on a light display. Civic, educational, trade and labor organizations in Southern California held a series of programs emphasizing the importance of world trade — and the benefits of shipping through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports.

Advertisement

May 27, 1946: The lights of battleships, cruisers, aircraft carriers, destroyers and other Navy craft throw a 40-minute display into the night sky above Long Beach-Los Angeles Harbor as Foreign Trade Week comes to close. (Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA)

CALIFORNIA

— The University of California faces immense demand for seats — and public outcry over massive rejections by top campuses in a record application year — state lawmakers are considering a plan to slash the share of out-of-state and international students to make room for more local residents.

— The chief operating officer of the California High-Speed Rail Authority, Joe Hedges, abruptly left his job this week after a lengthy investigation by the agency and an outside law firm, The Times has learned.

— An Inland Empire 17-year-old was planning to celebrate his birthday. Then “Adrian’s kickback” became a viral sensation before spiraling out of control.

Advertisement

— The forgotten history of L.A.’s glitzy gambling boat kingpin — and the raid that sunk him.

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

NATION-WORLD

— Just as a day of remembrance for George Floyd was about to start at 10 a.m. Tuesday, violence was on full display a few feet from where he was killed a year ago as shots rang out, sending scores of people scrambling for safety.

— Lawyers for Dylann Roof, who killed nine worshipers in a Black South Carolina church in 2015, say he was wrongly allowed to represent himself at his trial, and that his “delusional belief” that white nationalists would save him should have shown his trial judge that Roof wasn’t competent. They want an appeals court to vacate his convictions and death sentence.

Advertisement

— A mysterious air base is being built on a volcanic island off Yemen that sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for both energy shipments and commercial cargo.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

— Hollywood execs once dismissed the idea of mass interest in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, but the success of HBO’s Emmy-winning series “Watchmen” breathed life into a raft of documentaries.

— For arts organizations, the board of directors or trustees is almighty. At Los Angeles’ top arts groups, Black people hold just 30 of 570 board seats.

— Searching for truth brought Lauren London fame and the love of her life. Finding peace after Nipsey Hussle’s death forced her to confront the truth head-on.

Advertisement

— L.A.’s most prominent LGBTQ theater, Celebration Theatre, said that it has terminated its artistic director, Michael A. Shepperd, after an internal investigation found accusations of misconduct to be credible.

— Hallmark might not earn Emmy nominations, but “family friendly” content has devoted fans. Denver-based Frndly TV is offering a streaming alternative to middle America’s favorite cable channels.

BUSINESS

— Time is running out for small-business owners looking to get a government Paycheck Protection Program loan. Here’s how to apply.

— That fraud alert on your phone? It could be part of a scam, explains columnist David Lazarus.

Advertisement

SPORTS

— In the NBA playoffs, the Lakers defeated Phoenix to even their first-round playoff series, and the Clippers lost to Dallas and are now down by two games in their series. Earlier in the day, the NBA fined Dallas center Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 but did not force him into quarantine for attending a club.

— A young core of former Lakers displays increased promise throughout the NBA.

— Clayton Kershaw was triumphant in his return to Houston as the Dodgers routed the Astros, while Shohei Ohtani blasted his 15th home run in the Angels’ victory over Texas.

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

Advertisement

OPINION

— Since January, police have already killed more than 400 people, including 60 in California. Even supposedly liberal California hasn’t changed in the year since George Floyd’s murder, columnist Erika D. Smith writes.

— Despite the world’s myriad problems with overpopulation, many people are freaking out about the recent baby bust in California, the United States and, indeed, the world. How about giving mothers a break, columnist Mary McNamara implores.

WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING

— More than 200 writers and cultural figures published a letter supporting Nikole Hannah-Jones, a correspondent for the New York Times Magazine, who was not offered tenure in her new position at the University of North Carolina by the board of trustees. (The Root)

— Somerville, Mass., school leaders, facing a public backlash over calling the police on a 6-year-old Black and Latino boy, have temporarily suspended two programs that bring police officers into schools. (Boston Globe)

Advertisement

ONLY IN L.A.

A nearly 100-year tradition of celebrating junk food, carnival rides and farm animals in blazing September heat is over. Starting next year, the Los Angeles County Fair is permanently moving its three-week jamboree to the cooler spring month of May. Can’t wait that long for funnel cake? Here’s how to make one at home.

Comments or ideas? Email us at headlines@latimes.com.