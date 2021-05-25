Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Black people hold just 30 of 570 board seats at L.A.'s top arts groups

An illustration of a group of people around a boardroom table.
Museum boards face a growing call to diversify their makeup in order to more accurately reflect the communities they serve.
(Rose Wong / For The Times)
By Deborah Vankin
Makeda Easter
Share

The murder of George Floyd and subsequent reckoning over systemic racism in this country has sparked a growing call for cultural institutions to address diversity, equity and inclusion, whether that means the collection of a museum, the programming of a theater or the staff of an opera company. But change is often slow — and it frequently comes from the top.

The top, in most cases, is the all-mighty board of directors or board of trustees. Although most people get bored by the very mention of the word “board,” these people make critical decisions with consequences rippling throughout every level of the institution, from the director’s seat down. Those who want more equity in representation can start with the board.

The American Alliance of Museums’ most recent survey of boards, a 2017 query that included about 800 museums, found that 89% of museum board members in the U.S. identified as white. Forty-six percent of the boards surveyed were 100% white.

If you thought the racial reckoning last year would lead to dramatically different results in a multicultural metropolis such as Southern California, you would be wrong.

Advertisement

The Times surveyed 10 major Southern California museums and 10 major performing arts companies and venues. We simply asked for three numbers: total number of board members, number of BIPOC board members, and more specifically the number of board members who are Black.

At the museums The Times surveyed, Black members made up just 5.4% of the boards — 18 people out of 334 seats at the table — even though the Black people make up an estimated 9% of L.A. County’s population. Three of the 10 museums had just one Black board member, and three museums had none. Broadening to look at all BIPOC board members, the discrepancy is even more startling: While nearly 74% of L.A. County is nonwhite, only 19.5% of the museum board members identified as nonwhite.

Museums

Autry Museum of the American West
51 members
7 BIPOC
0 Black

The Broad
8 members
0 BIPOC

Getty Trust
15 members
5 BIPOC
2 Black

Hammer Museum
22 members
5 BIPOC
3 Black

Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens
63 members
10 BIPOC
1 Black

Los Angeles County Museum of Art
51 members
8 BIPOC
5 Black

Advertisement

Museum of Contemporary Art
40 members
9 BIPOC
1 Black

Museum of Latin American Art
12 members
4 BIPOC
0 Black

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
41 members
14 BIPOC
5 Black

Orange County Museum of Art
31 members
3 BIPOC
1 Black

Advertisement

(The number of BIPOC board members includes any who identify as Black.)

The numbers for the performing arts companies The Times surveyed are harder to parse, largely because one company, South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, declined to provide the racial identity of its board of directors, and two companies, Long Beach Opera and the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, did not respond to The Times’ inquiries at all. A fourth company, Center Theatre Group, did not state how many of its board members are Black. (The Times has repeated its request for the data and will add it here if we receive it.)

The companies that did respond enumerated 236 board members, of whom only 12 people, or 5.1%, were Black. The number of BIPOC board members was 44, or 18.6%.

Performing arts

Broad Stage
No data provided

Advertisement

Center Theatre Group
50 members
9 BIPOC
Black not specified

Geffen Playhouse
30 members
2 BIPOC
2 Black

L.A. Dance Project
13 members
2 BIPOC
0 Black

Long Beach Opera
No data provided

Advertisement

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
16 members
7 BIPOC
1 Black

Los Angeles Opera
89 members
14 BIPOC
2 Black

Los Angeles Philharmonic
55 members
13 BIPOC
5 Black

South Coast Repertory
No data provided

Advertisement

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
33 members
6 BIPOC
2 Black

So what does the museum board actually do, how much power does it yield and why should the DEI discussion start there? The Times spoke to AAM as well as BoardSource, the Museum Trustee Assn. and the Assn. of Art Museum Directors to find out why if you care about diversity and equity, you should care about boards.

Entertainment & Arts

Review: How will the Met respond to a changed world? If only this PBS doc would ask

Sculptures by Wangechi Mutu were commissioned for the facade niches at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Entertainment & Arts

Review: How will the Met respond to a changed world? If only this PBS doc would ask

Metropolitan Museum of Art awakens from the pandemic to questions about its cash crunch and a racial reckoning. “Inside the Met” provides few answers.

More Coverage

Amy Tan on anti-Asian racism and ‘Unintended Memoir,’ the new PBS film about her life

Advertisement

Entertainment & ArtsArtsMuseums & ArtCOVID-19 PandemicTheaterClassical Music
Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is an arts and culture writer for the Los Angeles Times. In what’s never a desk job, she has live-blogged her journey across Los Angeles with the L.A. County Museum of Art’s “big rock,” scaled downtown mural scaffolding with street artist Shepard Fairey, navigated the 101 freeway tracking the 1984 Olympic mural restorations and ridden Doug Aitken’s art train through the Barstow desert. Her award-winning interviews and profiles unearth the trends, issues and personalities in L.A.’s arts scene. Her work as a writer and editor has also appeared in Variety, LA Weekly and the New York Times, among other places. Originally from Philadelphia, she’s the author of the graphic novel “Poseurs.”

Makeda Easter

Makeda Easter is an arts reporter. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 2016 and received her bachelor’s degree in science, technology and international affairs at Georgetown University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement