Today’s Headlines: A plan to give homeless people the right to housing

Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

A plan to give homeless people the right to housing roils Sacramento.

The ordinance, which would take effect in 2023 if passed, requires the city to offer two forms of shelter — for example, a spot in a hotel or a place in a sanctioned tent encampment. If there’s enough shelter capacity in certain parts of the city to make these offers and people don’t accept, then the city can enforce anti-camping rules.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

More politics

— As Kamala Harris takes criticism, Democrats are in a bind as they look to 2024 and 2028.

— Latino, Asian American, LGBTQ activists: They want to shape California’s congressional maps.

— Arellano: L.A.’s top Catholic goes off on ‘woke’ culture, social justice movements

— McManus: Our oldest president just turned 79. He might have something to learn from the second-oldest.

Sign up for our California Politics newsletter to get the best of The Times’ state politics reporting and the latest action in Sacramento.

After the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, a city and country wonder: Where do we go from here?

On Saturday, a day after Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the August 2020 shootings during a protest against police brutality, an eerie calm blanketed Kenosha, Wis.

“This whole situation,” said retired police Capt. Eric Moore, “seems to be another step in a seemingly inexorable slide toward widespread mayhem in our country. It’s quite sad.”

It was supposed to be their big break. Now two 24-year-olds are at the center of the ‘Rust’ shooting investigation.

They’d been hired only after a long list of other prop masters and armorers were approached for the jobs. Many were unavailable; some turned it down due to concerns over safety and producers’ demand that one person juggle the duties of armorer as well as prop assistant.

For Hannah Gutierrez Reed and Sarah Zachry, however, landing such high-pressure roles on the $7-million independent film was a big break.

Scientists are mystified, and wary, as much of Africa avoids COVID-19 disaster.

When the coronavirus first emerged last year, health officials feared the pandemic would sweep across Africa, killing millions. That catastrophic scenario has yet to materialize in much of the continent.

In Zimbabwe, the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have resumed.

More top coronavirus headlines

— A little Huntington Beach political attitude has been transplanted north to Venice Beach in recent weeks, and the reviews from locals and tourists have not been winning.

— Dutch police open fire after a protest against COVID-19 restrictions turns violent.

— A new hurdle for COVID-19 home testing: are there enough for the holiday season?

— Coronavirus Today: Where did the pandemic start?

For more, sign up for Coronavirus Today, a special edition of The Times’ Health and Science newsletter.

A Black man opened an art gallery in South L.A. He got branded as a gentrifier.

Terrell Tilford was headed back from a quick stroll for milk when he stopped dead in his tracks. On one side of Band of Vices’ bright-pink building, someone had spray-painted in big, black letters: “What’s all this white people s—!!!”

Seen by some activists as vanguards of encroaching gentrification, art galleries in recent years have become polarizing institutions in working-class neighborhoods from South L.A. to the Eastside.

The perfect ales to go with 30 Southern California trails.

Here’s my 30-pack of hikes and local breweries, from easy urban jaunts to challenging summits, paired with craft beverages near each trailhead. Consider this a list of nature strolls and watering holes — or trails and ales.

Our daily news podcast If you’re a fan of this newsletter, you’ll love our daily podcast “The Times,” hosted every weekday by columnist Gustavo Arellano, along with reporters from across our newsroom. Go beyond the headlines. Download and listen on our App, subscribe on Apple Podcasts and follow on Spotify.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

— Wildfires killed thousands of sequoias in the southern Sierra Nevada.

— Fill a room with trampolines and hope for the best? The up-and-down story of trampoline parks.

— They set out to hike America’s three longest trails in less than a year. What could go wrong?

— Lazarus: Wells Fargo found another way to abuse customers. Then I called them on it.

— L.A. Affairs: I wanted the ground to open up and swallow me whole.

— The 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. guide is coming soon.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

President John F. Kennedy was assassinated Nov. 22, 1963, shot in the head while riding in a convertible at 12:30 p.m. in Dallas. His wife held him in her arms as the car raced to Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead on the operating table at 1 p.m.

The Los Angeles Times on Nov. 23, 1963.

CALIFORNIA

— Southern California will host Thanksgiving Santa Ana winds, bringing fire concerns.

— Authorities identify the source of an oil sheen off Huntington Beach.

— A Korean War memorial opens in Fullerton, with donations from Koreans near and far.

— Messages of kindness and peace from students around the world stretch 18 miles.

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

NATION-WORLD

— Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has taken part in a video call from Beijing with International Olympic Committee officials and told them she was safe and well.

— Hundreds of people in Japan have died while subject to “jitaku ryoyo,” or a policy of having some COVID-19 patients “recuperate at home.” Relatives of the dead are questioning the stay-at-home policy.

— As President Biden’s big domestic policy package advances, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s legacy grows.

— After talking the climate talk at United Nations negotiations in Scotland, the Biden administration tests whether a divided United States can walk the climate walk, attempting to push a massive investment for a new era of clean energy through the narrowest of margins in the Senate.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

— The fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi urges Justin Bieber to cancel a Saudi show.

— The showrunner of Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop” explains that shocking finale twist.

— Kanye West and Drake will perform a “Free Larry Hoover” concert at L.A. Coliseum.

— What’s on TV This Week: Thanksgiving specials, football, the Beatles, the AMAs.

BUSINESS

— Thanksgiving travel is coming back. Are airlines ready?

— New side hustles for publicists, restaurant workers and more

SPORTS

— LeBron James is ejected before the Lakers rally from 17 down to beat the Pistons.

— Hernández: Does anyone care what James thinks about China? His critics certainly do.

— Plaschke: Chip Kelly shouldn’t get to keep his job because UCLA beat a terrible USC team.

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

OPINION

— Op-Ed: The great irony in Michael Flynn’s statement and in the arguments for Christian nationalism is that religion has flourished in America as nowhere else precisely because faith is uncoerced. The 1st Amendment guarantees that.

— Second Opinion: There’s only one real solution for supply chain problems: Stop consuming so much.

ONLY IN L.A.

Video: How online shopping is polluting California’s Inland Empire

In the Inland Empire, dozens of mega-warehouses for Amazon, UPS and other companies are choking cities with traffic and air pollution. Some argue that the jobs the warehouses provide aren’t worth the cost, while others say it’s online shopping that’s the real problem.

Today’s newsletter was curated by Seth Liss. Comments or ideas? Email us at headlines@latimes.com.