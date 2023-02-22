Today’s Headlines: Biden vows Russia would never defeat Ukraine

Hello, it’s Wednesday, Feb. 22, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today.

TOP STORIES

Biden asserts after combative Putin speech

President Biden vowed that Russia would never defeat Ukraine and reaffirmed Western support for Kyiv, just hours after the Kremlin said it would suspend participation in the last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the U.S.

In a combative speech marking the approaching anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine, Biden praised Poland and other Western allies for funneling weapons, artillery and billions in aid that have helped a resilient Kyiv fend off Russian forces for a year.

Advertisement

Sign up for our California Politics newsletter to get the best of The Times’ state politics reporting and the latest action in Sacramento.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Supreme Court sounds wary of weakening Section 230 to allow lawsuits against internet giants.

Several Supreme Court justices said Tuesday they were wary of allowing lawsuits against YouTube and other social media firms over algorithms they use to direct users to related content — even if that encourages terrorists or promotes illegal conduct.

Is California still in a drought?

California is once again bracing for powerful winter weather that could deliver heaps of rain and snow, including fresh powder at elevations as low as 1,500 feet.

But as worsening climate extremes and water supply challenges continue to bedevil the state, officials cautioned residents not to assume that recent moisture signals an end to the drought.

The entire state remains under a drought emergency declaration that Gov. Gavin Newsom issued in 2021, with millions of residents facing strict watering restrictions.

Kids under 5 are being left behind with COVID-19 vaccines

Black and Latino children younger than 5 in L.A. County have COVID-19 vaccination rates in the single digits, reflecting a nationwide trend that has public health experts concerned.

Just 6% of Black children and 5% of Latino children have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared with 22% of Asian children, nearly 19% of white children and nearly 15% of American Indian and Alaska Native children.

Stay up to date on variant developments, case counts and vaccine news with Coronavirus Today.

New Biden policy limits asylum access at the southern border

The Biden administration has announced a policy that would limit asylum access for immigrants who cross into the U.S. without authorization and fail to apply for protections on the way to the southern border with Mexico.

The proposal will not take effect immediately and will go through a regulatory process to allow public comment for 30 days. After that time, the policy is set to be in place for two years following its effective date.

Our daily news podcast If you’re a fan of this newsletter, you’ll love our daily podcast “The Times,” hosted every weekday by columnist Gustavo Arellano, along with reporters from across our newsroom. Go beyond the headlines. Download and listen on our App, subscribe on Apple Podcasts and follow on Spotify.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Dennis Hutson has a 60-acre farm in Allensworth. The Friends of Allensworth and California State Parks celebrated the history of the town with self-guided tours, food, poetry, music and dance. Read more: The Friends of Allensworth and California State Parks celebrated the history of the town with self-guided tours, food, poetry, music and dance. Read more: Allensworth, a onetime Black utopia, could rise again from the Central Valley dust (Tomas Ovalle / For The Times)

CALIFORNIA

Saddleback Church ordained women, so the Southern Baptist Convention gave it the boot. The Southern Baptist Convention has decided to oust Saddleback Church, its second-largest congregation, because it has a female pastor.

An ex-deputy mayor was accused of taking bribes as L.A. City Hall graft trial opens. A federal prosecutor told a jury that former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan was a central player in a sprawling extortion racket that corrupted downtown development projects for years.

Californians driving bigger cars could be charged more in vehicle registration fees. Big cars and trucks could end up costing California drivers more in vehicle registration fees, if a new bill that was introduced in the state Legislature is approved.

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

NATION-WORLD

Death toll rises to eight from another earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The powerful quake struck Turkey and Syria two weeks after a temblor killed nearly 45,000 people.

Vladimir Putin suspends nuclear treaty as he defends Ukraine invasion and chides the West. The Russian president says Moscow is suspending its participation in New START, the last remaining nuclear arms-control treaty between Russia and the U.S.

Freed Nicaraguan dissidents describe their prison ordeals. Nicaraguan dissidents recall the months — sometimes years — they spent in the notorious prisons run by the regime of President Daniel Ortega.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

Steven Spielberg gave his sisters veto power on “The Fabelmans.” They gave him their trust. The director and his sisters — Anne, Sue and Nancy — have always been close. “The Fabelmans,” his film based on their childhood, deepened the bond.

Down the true-crime rabbit hole with novelist Rebecca Makkai. The author of “The Great Believers” explains why her follow-up, “I Have Questions for You,” tackles podcasting, murder and boarding school.

Madonna’s in on those face jokes and feeling ‘cute,’ weeks after Grammys backlash. Madonna wants fans, and critics, to see ‘how cute I am now,’ weeks after her appearance at the 2023 Grammys drew backlash.

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle and Lil Uzi Vert lead 2023 Roots Picnic lineup. The Roots unveiled a star-studded lineup Monday for this year’s festival.

BUSINESS

Wall Street weakens as higher rates keep tightening squeeze. Stocks fell Tuesday amid worries about profits for companies and the tightening squeeze of higher interest rates.

Crypto giant Binance mulling U.S. retreat as regulatory crackdown escalates. The company, which operates the world’s largest crypto exchange, is looking at whether to sever ties with banks and services firms and is reassessing venture capital investments in the U.S. This comes after a relationships with a key banking partner and stablecoin issuer brought Binance intense scrutiny from authorities.

SPORTS

The MLB rule changes you need to know about. There have been a number of rule changes for 2023. Here are the most important ones.

Edwin Ríos looking to capitalize with Cubs after frustrating final year with Dodgers. Ríos says getting optioned felt like a ‘punch in the gut.’ He’s getting a fresh start with the Cubs.

Retirement? Giorgio Chiellini is too busy living the good life with LAFC to quit. Chiellini knows he is “close to the end” of his prolific career, and he’s embracing his leadership and mentorship roles with LAFC.

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

OPINION

Opinion: How long will Russians tolerate Putin’s costly war? Losing the war in Ukraine is the best hope for Russia to get back on the path to economic and social stability.

Editorial: All judges must adhere to ethical standards. Yes, even Supreme Court justices. The U.S. Supreme Court is the pinnacle of the American judicial system, so one might assume that its justices would be held to the highest possible ethical standards.

ONLY IN L.A.

I’m visiting all 600 L.A. spots on the National Register. Here are 10 you can’t miss. Etan Rosenbloom decided to visit all of the Los Angeles landmarks on the National Register of Historic Places. The visits kept him connected with the city during the pandemic, reignited his interest in architecture and introduced him to people and neighborhoods he didn’t know existed. Want to join the adventure? Start with these spots.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Grammy trophies. (Don Emmert / AFP via Getty Images)

On this day 34 years ago, Pepsi aired during the Grammys its first commercial entirely in Spanish, breaking ground for a prime-time broadcast. The commercial was filmed in Chile and stared Puerto Rican singer Chayanne.

We appreciate that you took the time to read Today’s Headlines! Comments or ideas? Feel free to drop us a note at headlines@latimes.com.

