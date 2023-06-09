Today’s Headlines: Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents probe

Former President Trump has been indicted in connection with his handling of classified records.

Trump says he’s been indicted in special counsel investigation

Former President Trump has been indicted in connection with his handling of classified records, he said on social media Thursday, making him the first president charged with a federal crime.

Multiple media outlets confirmed the news Thursday evening. Trump said he has been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday afternoon.

Supreme Court upholds Voting Rights Act in surprise ruling

The Supreme Court upheld the broad reach of the Voting Rights Act on Thursday, ruling that Alabama’s Republican lawmakers are required to draw a new election district that would probably elect a Black Democrat to Congress.

The outcome could bolster Democrats in Republican strongholds across the South and potentially tilt control of the closely divided House of Representatives.

Why hasn’t L.A. seen a big San Andreas quake recently?

It’s a riddle that has blessed California but also raises worries for the future: Why hasn’t L.A. seen a big San Andreas earthquake in generations? And what does that mean when it does come?

A new study provides a possible answer — the drying Salton Sea, about 150 miles southeast of L.A., and the lack of sudden, major floodwaters funneling into it since it formed more than a century ago.

Inside the push to save more race horses from dying at tracks

All of the incidents of race horses dying are a rallying cry for animal rights activists, who immediately call for an investigation, followed by a plea that the sport be banned everywhere. They have made little headway except in the area of public awareness.

These investigations rarely find a smoking gun. The word “multifactorial” is dropped as often as a Slinky going down a long flight of stairs.

The reason rarely given for a spike in fatalities is the horse itself.

Here’s what California’s ‘Big Melt’ looks like

This year California’s snowpack reached record-high levels — 40 million acre-feet at its peak in April. Melted, that would be enough to hypothetically drape almost 5 inches of water across the entire state of California.

In terms of volume, that’s equivalent to a third of Lake Tahoe at full capacity. Where will all that water go?

Read more: ”The unwanted Uber Eats deliveries are back — and recipients are so over the free fries” Highland Park resident Richie Kulchar, with his dog Molly, has gotten several unwanted Uber Eats orders in recent days — all of them from McDonald’s. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

As Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon’s power grew, so did his wife’s income. Annie Lam’s consulting business has flourished during her husband’s unusually long tenure as speaker.

Status quo at an O.C. animal shelter is ‘unacceptable’ as euthanasia rates rise, a report says. Orange County Animal Care’s shelter is too understaffed to provide adequate care for its pets, its adoption process limits people’s ability to connect with potential companions and its euthanasia rates for stray cats and dogs are rising.

Owners of Horses restaurant agree to resolve divorce drama. The Sunset Boulevard restaurant caught the food world’s attention when Elizabeth Johnson made allegations about husband and co-owner Will Aghajanian.

A family calls on the U.S. and Mexican governments to help bring back their kidnapped mother. Maria Del Carmen Lopez has dual citizenship in the United States and Mexico and was kidnapped from her home in February.

The main suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance left Peru on a flight to the U.S. Joran van der Sloot is wanted in the U.S. on one count each of extortion and wire fraud, the only charges to have ever linked the Dutch citizen to Holloway’s disappearance on the Caribbean island of Aruba.

Pat Robertson, founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network and Christian Coalition, has died. The charismatic religious broadcaster, who parlayed the success of his pioneering television ministry into the first serious bid by an evangelical leader for the U.S. presidency, then launched the influential Christian Coalition advocacy group, has died at 93.

How L.A. helped detonate the explosion of the Austin comedy scene. While most comics found themselves in a purgatory of Zoom shows during the pandemic, L.A. stand-ups began dipping their toes into Austin.

Memorable moments from the L.A. Times Book Club’s first four years. In a time of division, the L.A. Times Book Club does something extraordinary: It brings Los Angeles together. As the community book club turns 4, here’s a look back down memory lane.

Tupac Shakur gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame nearly three decades after his death. Nearly 30 years after the 25-year-old’s death in 1996, the New York-born rapper, actor and activist — whose fame and influence only increased after his death — got his overdue Hollywood send-off: a star on the Walk of Fame.

Amazon explores an ad-supported tier for Prime Video streaming service. If the plan goes through, Prime Video would join a long list of streaming companies that offer ad-supported options to attract subscribers and retain existing customers.

The LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger shows why sports is so good for image washing. For decades, athletic events have been used to launder images and reputations in a tactic called “sportswashing.” Whether embraced by a company or a nation with regressive policies, sportswashing has particular allure, experts say, because it works.

A former USC football player was arrested and accused of raping three women. Former USC football player Joshua Jackson Jr. has been arrested and charged with raping three women. Los Angeles police investigators say he may have been involved in additional unreported sexual assaults.

The Angels celebrate Pride Night with pageantry. The Angels, as part of their Pride Night celebration on Wednesday, supported and welcomed a Southern California drag queen to deliver the game ball to the mound. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence also attended the game as fans.

Column: Hey, straight guys, be like Tyler James Williams, not Josh Hawley. The “Abbott Elementary” star “could have responded to the rumors about his sexual orientation with resentment or fear. Instead he chose compassion. Not sure if that fits Hawley’s ‘biblical’ definition of masculinity, but it seemed important to Jesus,” LZ Granderson writes.

Opinion: Making Google and Meta pay for news they profit from. News organizations are struggling to stay alive while huge internet platforms that benefit financially from journalism are freeloading from content providers. This imbalance is a serious threat to information in any free society.

Natasha Hundreds performs at the queer-owned Beach Garden Social Club in Long Beach. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Hamburger Mary’s brought drag brunch to L.A. in 2001. Here are 13 spots to celebrate the tradition now. Kick your weekend into gear with the best drag brunches, featuring lively performances, bottomless mimosas and great food, across Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties.

32 best recording studios (for every budget) in Southern California. Just in case you’re planning to create a musical masterpiece this weekend, here are studios for every need and every budget, whether you’re aspiring to make your first demo or your long-plotted change-of-musical-direction opus (with orchestra).

America loved Tina Turner. But it wasn’t good to her. “Turner was a human souvenir of our country’s greatest shame. When she got free, she made herself into an icon. How typical, how American, to focus our collective klieg lights on the infectious, feel-good parts of Turner’s story while turning away from the dark circumstances that haunted her to her grave,” Soraya McDonald writes. Andscape

He ran out of countries to visit, so he created his own. A broadcaster by night, Randy “R Dub!” Williams has spent his life attempting to visit every country in the world. With just one UN-recognized nation left to visit, he decided to buy an 11.07-acre plot of empty arid land in the California desert to build a new “country” named after his radio show. CNN

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Secretariat, with jockey Ron Turcotte, passes the twin spires of Churchill Downs during the running of the 99th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky., on May 5, 1973. (Associated Press)

On June 9, 1973, Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing.

In April, The Times wrote about the 50th anniversary of the start of Secretariat’s Triple Crown run, a feat many thought at the time could no longer be accomplished.

