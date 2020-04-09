Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Coronavirus after dark: 10 photos from around the Southland

Youths violate a beach closure in Santa Monica as the coronavirus stay-at-home order continues in Southern California.
Youths violate a beach closure in Santa Monica as the coronavirus stay-at-home order continues in Southern California.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Luis Sinco
April 9, 2020
10:41 AM
Share

Coronavirus has changed the way we see things. A once bustling and vibrant city has been replaced by scenes of closed buildings, lonely streets and sure emptiness.

The visuals are more abstract after the sun goes down. It’s eerie, it’s empty, it’s surreal.

Los Angeles Times photographer Luis Sinco explores the Southland and its changing landscape.

Empty streets

A lone car travels on the Pasadena Freeway in Los Angeles. Traffic on freeways and surface streets has been light as people heed official calls to stay at home.
A lone car travels on the Pasadena Freeway in Los Angeles. Traffic on freeways and surface streets has been light as people heed official calls to stay at home.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Pick-up game

Men play soccer, violating social distancing restrictions, near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park.
Men play soccer, violating social distancing restrictions, near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Light and lines

A lone commuter waits for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum along Wilshire Boulevard in Midtown.
A lone commuter waits for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum along Wilshire Boulevard in Midtown.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Dining out

The In-N-Out on Cahuenga Boulevard has remained busy, with a line of cars for the drive-through snaking down the street.
The In-N-Out on Cahuenga Boulevard has remained busy, with a line of cars for the drive-through snaking down the street.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Sheltering in place

Homeless men gather under awnings of shuttered businesses along Los Angeles Street in the downtown garment district.
Homeless men gather under awnings of shuttered businesses along Los Angeles Street in the downtown garment district.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Fighting boredom

Gary Saint Germain plays guitar at dusk in front of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Hollywood. In coronavirus lockdown with two roommates, Saint Germain, 58, recently started playing and singing outside the church to get fresh air and relieve boredom.
Gary Saint Germain plays guitar at dusk in front of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Hollywood. In coronavirus lockdown with two roommates, Saint Germain, 58, recently started playing and singing outside the church to get fresh air and relieve boredom.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Location, location, location

Clockwise from top left: Mel’s Drive-In in West Hollywood remains open, serving takeout and delivery orders, even as most businesses on the Sunset Strip have closed; customers line up at the original Tommy’s in the Rampart District; the retro McDonald’s sits at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and Florence Avenue in Downey; and the Sunset Grill in Hollywood remains open with takeout and delivery.
Clockwise from top left: Mel’s Drive-In in West Hollywood remains open, serving takeout and delivery orders, even as most businesses on the Sunset Strip have closed; customers line up at the original Tommy’s in the Rampart District; the retro McDonald’s sits at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and Florence Avenue in Downey; and the Sunset Grill in Hollywood remains open with takeout and delivery.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Special delivery

A man delivers food on a bicycle on rain-slicked Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.
A man delivers food on a bicycle on rain-slicked Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Quiet setting

A man sits alone in MacArthur Park in the Westlake District of L.A.
A man sits alone in MacArthur Park in the Westlake District of L.A.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
California
The most compelling photos of California during pandemic
blessing of food delivery
California
The most compelling photos of California during pandemic
These are some of the unusual new scenes across the Southland in the age of the coronavirus outbreak.
California
Coronavirus or not, the party must go on
During the coronavirus pandemic Socorro Majarro Duran celebrates her 91st birthday
California
Coronavirus or not, the party must go on
Social and physical distancing have restricted normal gatherings. But here are a few workarounds.
California
A visual look at the coronavirus crisis
519218_ME_0402_Coronavirus_Victorville_002.IK.jpg
California
A visual look at the coronavirus crisis
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luis Sinco
Follow Us
Luis Sinco has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.
More From the Los Angeles Times