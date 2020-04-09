Coronavirus after dark: 10 photos from around the Southland

Coronavirus has changed the way we see things. A once bustling and vibrant city has been replaced by scenes of closed buildings, lonely streets and sure emptiness.
The visuals are more abstract after the sun goes down. It’s eerie, it’s empty, it’s surreal.
Los Angeles Times photographer Luis Sinco explores the Southland and its changing landscape.
Empty streets
Pick-up game
Light and lines
Dining out
Sheltering in place
Fighting boredom
Location, location, location
Special delivery
Quiet setting
These are some of the unusual new scenes across the Southland in the age of the coronavirus outbreak.
Social and physical distancing have restricted normal gatherings. But here are a few workarounds.
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis