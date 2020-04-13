New York may run out of swabs for coronavirus testing

Facing a shortage of the most basic testing supplies, New York officials Monday renewed their pleas to the federal government for help in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York City, in particular, could soon run out of the swabs and personal protective equipment needed for coronavirus tests.

“It’s still an atmosphere of tremendous scarcity,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his daily news conference. “I spoke with the president and other key members of the administration … this is the crucial need.”

Nationwide, coronavirus totals rose to 558,999 reported cases and 22,154 deaths over the weekend, according to Johns Hopkins University.

But on the day after Easter — a benchmark President Trump once set for easing restrictions — De Blasio and other officials around the nation continued to see reasons for hope.

The rates of hospital admissions and positive tests have decreased slightly in New York City. The three-day average for reported deaths appears to have stabilized in New Orleans, which experienced an early wave of illnesses tied to the crowds attracted by Mardi Gras celebrations.

The U.S. surgeon general tweeted that the outbreak appears to be leveling off in other hot spots, including California, Washington, New Jersey and the city of Detroit.

“Social distancing and mitigation is working,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams posted. “There is a light at the end of this dark tunnel, so keep at it.”

Minority populations, however, are still being hit hard by the outbreak.

The state of Arizona issued new data over the weekend that showed a disproportionate risk for Native Americans, particularly members of the Navajo Nation, which extends into New Mexico and Utah.

In metropolitan areas such as Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., which reported its first COVID-19 related death of a jail inmate, black people have been particularly affected.

LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the district’s health department, pointed to differences in economic status and healthcare access, saying: “I think we have to have a broader conversation about systemic inequities.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer found herself addressing a different sort of issue as the week began, needing to dispel what she called “misinformation” about her “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.

Rumors that the state had temporarily banned the sale of baby car seats prompted television host Meghan McCain to post a “shame on you” message directed at Whitmer. The governor responded by clarifying that no such ban existed.

Other officials, in discussing a flattening curve in their cities or regions, faced questions about easing restrictions.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley concluded his update, which included improving numbers, by warning: “We’re not on the other side of the epidemic yet.”

In New York, where state and local officials have disagreed about a date for reopening schools, Gov. Andrew Cuomo described a “delicate balance” in moving forward with business, education and public transport.

“You’ll start to open the valve … do it carefully, do it slowly,” he said. “If we do something stupid, you will see those numbers go right back up tomorrow.”

Cuomo said he would rely on advice from public health experts, who have continued to emphasize caution. Testing remains a condition of shifting to the next phase.

With the scarcity of supplies, fewer than 500,000 people in New York have been tested, according to state figures. Cuomo talked about hearing from hospitals that could run out of basics such as masks and gowns in three days.

“That makes me very nervous,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.