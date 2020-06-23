Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes southern and central Mexico

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of the extend of damage or injury. The quake hit at 8:29 a.m. and was seven miles from El Coyul.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 16.3 miles.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

