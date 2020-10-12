Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Trump tests negative for COVID-19, White House doctor says

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
President Trump boards Air Force One on Monday at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Oct. 12, 2020
2:49 PM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump’s White House doctor said Monday that Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 “on consecutive days” using a newer rapid test from Abbott Laboratories.

The assessment from Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley came as Trump was traveling to Sanford, Fla., to headline his first campaign rally since becoming infected with the coronavirus. Conley had said in a written memo released over the weekend that Trump was no longer at risk of spreading the virus to others.

Politics

Trump’s COVID-19 test results come as president hits the campaign trail

President Donald Trump walks tow Air Force One for a campaign rally in Sanford, Fl

Politics

Trump’s COVID-19 test results come as president hits the campaign trail

Trump heads to an airport rally in Florida, resuming the campaign travel schedule that was scrubbed after he was infected with COVID-19.

Conley said in an update released Monday that Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days using a newer 15-minute test. He did not say when Trump was tested.

Advertisement

Trump announced Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that night and released on Oct. 5.

His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, also announced Monday that he had tested negative for the coronavirus. It’s the latest in a series of negative tests for Biden since he was onstage Sept. 29 for a debate against Trump, who later tested positive for the virus.

PoliticsWorld & NationCampaign 2020COVID-19 Pandemic
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement