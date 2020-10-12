Trump tests negative for COVID-19, White House doctor says

President Trump’s White House doctor said Monday that Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 “on consecutive days” using a newer rapid test from Abbott Laboratories.

The assessment from Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley came as Trump was traveling to Sanford, Fla., to headline his first campaign rally since becoming infected with the coronavirus. Conley had said in a written memo released over the weekend that Trump was no longer at risk of spreading the virus to others.

Conley said in an update released Monday that Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days using a newer 15-minute test. He did not say when Trump was tested.

Trump announced Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that night and released on Oct. 5.

His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, also announced Monday that he had tested negative for the coronavirus. It’s the latest in a series of negative tests for Biden since he was onstage Sept. 29 for a debate against Trump, who later tested positive for the virus.