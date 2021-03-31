Suspect arrested in brutal attack on Asian American woman in New York

The suspect wanted in the brutal attack of an Asian American woman on a New York street has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime, according to police.

Announcement of the arrest, posted early Wednesday on the Twitter account of the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force, comes after the man was seen on video kicking and stomping on the woman near Times Square on Tuesday.

In a separate statement, police identified the man as Brandon Elliot, 38, of New York, and said he faces charges of attempted assault as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault.

The 65-year-old woman, whose name has not been made public, was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

Police had blanketed midtown Manhattan with wanted posters Tuesday and offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the man seen on surveillance video Monday brutalizing the woman as she walked to church.

At the same time, officials admonished bystanders for doing nothing to stop the man. Police say he kicked the 65-year-old woman in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, stomped on her face, shouted anti-Asian slurs and told her, “You don’t belong here.”

The attack Monday was among the latest in a national surge in anti-Asian hate crimes, and happened just weeks after a mass shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent. The surge in violence has been linked in part to misplaced blame for the coronavirus and to former President Trump’s use of racially charged terms such as “Chinese virus.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called Monday’s attack “absolutely disgusting and outrageous.” He said it was “absolutely unacceptable” that witnesses did not intervene.

“I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what you do, you’ve got to help your fellow New Yorker,” De Blasio said, invoking the post-9/11 mantra of “See something, say something.”

The attack happened late Monday morning outside an apartment building two blocks from Times Square, a bustling, heavily policed section of midtown Manhattan known as the “Crossroads of the World.”

This image taken from surveillance video shows a person police are seeking in connection with the assault of an Asian American woman in New York.

Two workers inside the building who appeared to be security guards were seen on surveillance video witnessing the attack but failing to come to the woman’s aid. One of them was seen closing the building door as the woman was on the ground. The attacker was able to casually walk away while onlookers watched, the video showed.

The building’s management company said they were suspended pending an investigation. The workers’ union said they called for help immediately.

“If you see someone being attacked, do whatever you can,” De Blasio said. “Make noise. Call out what’s happening. Go and try and help. Immediately call for help. Call 911. This is something where we all have to be part of the solution. We can’t just stand back and watch a heinous act happening.”

Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, the son of Taiwanese immigrants, said the victim “could easily have been my mother.” He too criticized the bystanders, saying their inaction was “exactly the opposite of what we need here in New York City.”