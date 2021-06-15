4 women killed, 4 other people injured in Chicago shooting, police say

An argument in a residence on Chicago’s South Side early Tuesday escalated into gunfire that left four women dead and four other people injured, police said.

The shooting happened at 5:42 a.m., police said, and no arrests were immediately made. Police had few details about the victims, but it appeared that all were adults.

The identities and ages of the fatalities weren’t immediately released.

The four injured included a 25-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head and another man who was also shot in the back of the head. Their conditions were unknown, according to police.

A 23-year-old man who was shot in the back and a woman who suffered an unspecified gunshot wound were both in critical condition, police said.

A database compiled by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks mass killings — defined as four or more dead, not including the perpetrator — shows this to be the 18th mass killing so far this year in the U.S. Of the 18 mass killings, 17 were shootings.