2 dead, 8 wounded in shooting in Chicago, police say

Two people are dead and eight more wounded following a shooting in Chicago, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald’s restaurant on the city’s Near North Side, a few blocks from the Magnificent Mile shopping district. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in a statement.

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. And it follows a deadly shooting last weekend in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park that killed a teen and led the city to tighten a curfew for young people as part of efforts to curb violence.

Police did not immediately release the names or ages of the dead in Thursday’s shooting. Additional details on the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing.