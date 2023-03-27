3 children killed in shooting at Nashville church school

Nashville police officers on the grounds of the Covenant School, where a shooting killed at least three children Monday morning.

A shooting at a church school in Nashville has killed at least three children, authorities said Monday. Police said the shooter is also dead.

The Nashville Fire Department said in a tweet there were “multiple patients” after an “active aggressor” at the Covenant School. The school, which serves about 200 students in preschool through sixth grade, according to its website, is part of Covenant Presbyterian Church.

“The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead,” the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted.

A reunification center for parents was set up at Woodmont Baptist Church, about 2 miles from the scene, the department said.

