Maui fire victims: Officials to begin releasing names today

A woman and man search for their belongings in the ashes of their family's burned-down house in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Davilynn Severson, left, and Hano Ganer search for their belongings in the ashes of their family’s burned-down house in Lahaina, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)
By Alexandra E. Petri
Faith E. Pinho
Maui authorities on Tuesday will begin releasing the names of some of the victims who died in the Lahaina fire, a week after the ferocious blaze incinerated the historic town in what has become the deadliest wildfire in a century.

Officials said Monday night the death toll had climbed to 99 and is expected to rise. About 25% of the burn area has been searched. More than 90 workers with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and 20 cadaver dogs are leading the search through the ash and rubble, authorities said.

About 1,300 people are still unaccounted for, Gov. Josh Green said. Crews are likely to find the remains of 10 to 20 people each day until search efforts cease, which he estimated could take 10 days.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said only three of the nearly 100 victims have been identified, all by fingerprints. Mayor Richard Bisssen Jr. has urged families looking for loved ones to submit DNA swabs to assist with the identification process.

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

How a perfect storm of climate and weather led to catastrophic Maui fire

The Hawaiian Islands do see wildfire from time to time, but the catastrophic Maui fires were spawned by a striking mix of factors, including climate change.

Aug. 11, 2023

The Lahaina fire was 85% contained Monday night, officials said. Maui County Fire Chief Bradford Ventura said helicopters would fly the fire’s perimeter, which had mostly cooled, Tuesday morning looking for hot spots.

More than 2,700 structures were destroyed — the majority of them Lahaina residences — with an estimated damage of $5.6 billion. Moody’s analytics estimates the economic loss at $7 billion, with most of that property damage, and up to $1 billion reflecting lost output.

About 2,000 people remained without power Monday night on Western Maui, according to Shelee Kimura, CEO of Hawaiian Electric, which provides service to 95% of the state. The company is facing scrutiny for its failure to preemptively shut off power as dangerous winds stirred up by Hurricane Dora blew through western Maui.

The practice, called a public safety power shutoff, or PSPS, is common in many states, including California. Utilities may temporarily turn off power to specific areas to reduce the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure.

When asked why Hawaiian Electric did not shut off power, Kimura said: “It’s still in the early days; we’re still looking at all the information.”

She said the power shut-off programs are “controversial” even in states where they are used, and the practice is “not universally accepted.”

The company already is facing two class-action lawsuits from Maui residents alleging it did not cut off power early enough after severe weather notices were issued.

Trixy Nuesca-Ganer looks through the ashes of their family's home in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023. A wildfire that left Lahaina in charred ruins has killed at least 67 people, authorities said on August 11, making it one of the deadliest disasters in the US state's history. Brushfires on Maui, fueled by high winds from Hurricane Dora passing to the south of Hawaii, broke out August 8 and rapidly engulfed Lahaina. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

‘There are bodies everywhere’: In devastation of Maui fire, California’s past horrors lurk

As Hawaii begins to tally the damage and assess how to improve its safety procedures to address extreme fire weather, California can offer many lessons.

Aug. 14, 2023

Authorities have not determined the cause of the fire but have said hurricane-force winds fanned the flames, pushing them to travel one mile per minute. Green ordered the state’s attorney general to investigate the fire and the state’s level of preparedness to handle the disaster.

Alexandra E. Petri

Faith E. Pinho

