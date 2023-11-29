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World & Nation

Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 27 years for fraud after victims angrily confront him in court

Alex Murdaugh, right, shaking hands with his attorney
Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, right, shakes hands with his attorney Jim Griffin during his sentencing for stealing from his clients.
(Andrew J. Whitaker / Pool Photo)
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press

For years, South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh looked his anguished clients in the eyes and promised to help them with their medical bills, their suffering or simply to survive. Then he stole some, if not all, of what he won for many of them.

Those clients got to look Murdaugh in the eye Tuesday and tell him how he had destroyed their trust, as the disgraced lawyer was sentenced to 27 years in prison for stealing about $12 million.

“I’m not crying for what he stole from me. I’m crying for what he did to everybody,” said Jordan Jinks, a friend of Murdaugh’s since childhood.

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The courtroom drama marked yet another step in the fall of a powerful and respected attorney whose family dominated the legal scene in small Hampton County for generations and whose alleged crimes have been a perennial topic of true-crime podcasts and online chat groups.

In court in an orange prison jumpsuit, Murdaugh listened as victims recounted how he had duped them with his commanding presence and seductive Southern charm.

Jinks went to Murdaugh after incurring hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills for a neck injury he sustained when someone rear-ended his car. Jinks paid the bills in advance, having been assured by Murdaugh that he would obtain a settlement to pay him back. Murdaugh got the money but kept it for himself, financially ruining his friend.

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This undated mugshot provided by the Richland County Detention Center shows Cory Fleming. The longtime friend of Alex Murdaugh was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 to nearly four years in prison for scheming to steal millions of dollars in insurance settlements from the sons of his dead housekeeper. (Richland County Detention Center via AP)

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“The money you stole from me, I would have [given] it to you,” Jinks said. “Why, bro? Why?”

State prosecutors and defense lawyers negotiated the 27-year prison sentence for Murdaugh, who is already serving a life term without parole after a jury found him guilty of killing his wife, Maggie, with a rifle, and younger son, Paul, with a shotgun in June 2021. Judge Clifton Newman, who presided over the murder trial, accepted the plea deal.

Murdaugh adamantly denies killing his family members. His lawyers are seeking a new trial, citing allegations that the court clerk tampered with the jury. A different judge will decide whether to grant Murdaugh a hearing in which jurors, the clerk and possibly even Newman could be questioned under oath.

The sentence for Murdaugh’s financial crimes is a kind of insurance policy to prevent his release if his murder conviction is overturned. Under South Carolina law, Murdaugh will have to serve almost 23 years of the sentence, even if he is a model prisoner. He would be 76 before he could be released. Murdaugh had to give up his rights to appeal as part of the deal.

FILE - Defendant Alex Murdaugh gives testimony during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Feb. 23, 2023. Prosecutors in the case against Murdaugh had no murder weapon or any other direct evidence linking him to the killings of his wife and son. Yet, a jury took less than three hours to convict him — thanks, in large part, to the defendant himself. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

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Newman said Tuesday that Murdaugh had the emptiest soul of anyone he had seen in his 23 years on the bench, with the exception of a man who was sentenced to death for killing an off-duty police officer and burning his body.

“The question was asked: ‘What kind of animal are you?’” Newman said, referring to additional comments Jinks made during his testimony. “You are an enigmatic person. I don’t think you understand yourself.”

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For his part, Murdaugh spent nearly 45 minutes apologizing to his family for bringing them shame and dishonor and addressing all his victims, although he did not cry as much as he did when he testified in his own defense during his murder trial.

“I want each of you who spoke to know I listened to you. I heard you. Your pain and hurt is palpable. ... I promise you it resonates with me,” Murdaugh said.

Greg Leon takes the stand in his trial for murder at the Lexington County Courthouse on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

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Prosecutor Creighton Waters of the state attorney general’s office opened Tuesday’s hearing with a detailed account of all of Murdaugh’s thefts and how he moved around the more than $12 million he stole to avoid detection for nearly 10 years.

He ended more than an hour later with the precise figure: $12,425,254.32.

Clients trusted Murdaugh, who used “the trust of his family name and the law license on that wall” to keep stealing to pay off loans and credit card bills while never catching up with his bad investments and heavy spending, Waters said.

Prosecutors initially charged Murdaugh with 101 financial crimes, including breach of trust, money-laundering and tax evasion, involving 18 victims.

Under the plea deal, the number was reduced to 22 crimes against each of his clients.

His victims include Gloria Satterfield, the longtime family maid who died in a fall at the Murdaugh home. Murdaugh put his arm around Satterfield’s son at her funeral and promised he would take care of her family. He got about $4 million from his insurers, then later admitted to stealing every penny.

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Satterfield’s son Tony said he prays for Murdaugh and forgives him but can’t forget how he was treated.

“I really don’t have the words. You lied, you cheated, you stole. You betrayed me and my family,” he said.

Members of the media and general public gathered outside the Colleton County Courthouse Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. As the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh wraps, the heaps of public attention poured on the case's many twists and turns. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

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Sandra Taylor was killed in a crash with a drunken driver, leaving behind three children. Murdaugh told her estate he could get only a $30,000 settlement. He took $150,000 himself, prosecutors said.

Tuesday’s hearing did not mark the end of Murdaugh’s legal problems. He also is awaiting sentencing on federal financial crime charges and still faces insurance fraud and other local charges after asking a friend to kill him in September 2021 so that his surviving son could get $10 million in life insurance. The shot only grazed Murdaugh’s head.

In his speech Tuesday, Murdaugh again blamed his addiction to painkillers for all the thefts. He gave detailed apologies to his surviving son, his family, his in-laws and his law partners. He told all of his victims that they were welcome to visit him behind bars.

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“I hope that in time that each of you will be willing to talk to me,” Murdaugh said. “I would like as time moves on to continue to reiterate just how sorry I am and how important it is to me that you know that.”

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After the speech, Waters told the judge — just as he did before the sentencing at the murder trial — that Murdaugh could lie and conjure up false sincerity like no one he has ever seen.

“He’s good. He can look people in the eye. But we’ve seen it all before,” Waters said. “The main thing he was concerned about was how he thinks others perceive him.”

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