Advertisement
World & Nation

Police respond to reports of mass shooting at UNLV

2016 image of the exterior of the University of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.
2016 image of the exterior of the University of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
By Christian Martinez
Richard Winton
Share

Authorities are responding to reports of a mass shooting incident on the campus of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

The university issued a statement saying the shooting there appeared to multiple causalities.

Thre shooting occurred at the Frank and Estella Beam Hall, which is home to the Lee Business School, according to Las Vegas police.

Advertisement

Authorities were also checking on reports of shots fired elsewhere on campus.

World & Nation
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement