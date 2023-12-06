Police respond to reports of mass shooting at UNLV

2016 image of the exterior of the University of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Authorities are responding to reports of a mass shooting incident on the campus of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

The university issued a statement saying the shooting there appeared to multiple causalities.

Thre shooting occurred at the Frank and Estella Beam Hall, which is home to the Lee Business School, according to Las Vegas police.

Authorities were also checking on reports of shots fired elsewhere on campus.