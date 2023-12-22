Advertisement
Mass shootings. Celebrity deaths. Extreme weather. These were some of the biggest news events in California in 2023 and were among the most-read articles published by the Los Angeles Times this year.

To recap 2023, we compiled our most-visited coverage into three lists: the stories that attracted the highest number of readers, the articles that people spent the longest time reading, and the most popular pieces that only subscribers get to read.

The result is a mix of breaking news coverage, investigative reporting and surprising features storytelling.

(We want to squeeze as much good stuff into 2023 as possible. So when multiple stories about the same topic landed in the top 10, we did not list them separately. Instead we’re listing each topic’s highest-ranked story and mentioning similar stories under it.)

Most-read stories

1

A close up of a smiling man with a stubbly beard

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54, found in hot tub at L.A. home

Oct. 29, 2023

The untimely death of Matthew Perry, beloved by generations of “Friends” fans, caught the world by surprise, and The Times was among the first to confirm the news. As culture critic Mary McNamara put it, “Few performers can convincingly portray both the arrogance and self-doubt, the resilience and vulnerability that fuel so much of human nature as well as he did.”

Also widely read: Officials release more details about Matthew Perry’s death, but determining cause will take time

2

Torrance police surround a white van in a parking lot near the Del Amo mall.

Authorities identify 72-year-old man as suspected gunman in Lunar New Year mass shooting

Jan. 22, 2023

January’s mass shooting — one of the deadliest in L.A. County’s modern history — devastated a hub of Southern California’s Chinese community during a weekend of celebration. After a manhunt that stretched into the next day, disclosure of the suspect’s identity calmed fears that the violence was racially targeted but intensified the mystery of the motive.

3

IMPERIAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: A person and dog wear raincoats as they stand near the Pacific Ocean with Tropical Storm Hilary approaching in San Diego County on August 20, 2023 in Imperial Beach, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary approaches with parts of California, Arizona and Nevada preparing for flooding and heavy rains. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

‘Widespread flooding’ expected as intense Hilary pounds Southern California

Aug. 20, 2023

When Hurricane Hilary swept toward the state, Californians had reason to seek out information: Few had ever seen anything like it before. When it made landfall, Hilary became the first tropical storm to hit Southern California since 1939. It brought heavy rain to areas that rarely see so much water. And it served as a potential preview of the future: As the climate warms, scientists expect more intense tropical cyclones.

Also widely read: Hilary is speeding up and inching east with fury: The final Sunday California forecast

And: Tropical Storm Hilary tracker map

4

PACOIMA, CA-SEPTEMBER 8, 2023: Leobardo Segura Meza, 27, who suffers from silicosis, an incurable lung disease that has been afflicting workers who cut and polish engineered stone high in silica, is photographed outside of his apartment in Pacoima. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California workers who cut countertops are dying of an incurable disease

Sept. 24, 2023

The bare facts are deeply alarming: Men barely hitting middle age are dying of an incurable yet preventable disease. This news caused people who remodeled their kitchens or bathrooms during the pandemic to wonder if their new countertops cost someone their lungs or their life. After this piece was published, such deaths prompted a state board to back emergency safety measures.

5

Supporters wait to hear U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker during an election night watch party as the watch TV host Tucker Carlson, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Walker won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Georgia's primary election. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Tucker Carlson departs Fox News, pushed out by Rupert Murdoch

April 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson was a ratings juggernaut for Fox News, so his removal came as a shock. This article immediately tackled the biggest question: Why? It sheds light on the reasons the network got rid of the provocative, conservative prime-time host, and along the way it delves into lawsuits, scandals and things Carlson said when the cameras weren’t rolling.

6

NEWBERRY SPRINGS, CALIF. -- MONDAY, JULY 8, 2019: Repairs continue on Southern California Gas Line 235, following an October 2017 explosion near Newberry Springs, Calif., on July 8, 2019. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. was his destination; the desert was his graveyard. After nearly 40 years, his bones have been identified

Aug. 4, 2023

Dennis Earl Seger left Seattle for Los Angeles in 1986. He never made it there. Off-road motorists found human skeletal remains in the desert a year later, but without identification the case went cold — until police used DNA testing this year. Reporter Cari Spencer and editor Amy Hubbard focused on emphasizing “the mystery and the ‘life interrupted’ aspect of the piece,” Hubbard recalls.

7

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CALIF. - FEB. 19, 2023. Friends and parishioners gather at the corner of Los Robles and Janlu avenues in Hacienda Heights on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, to pay respects to slain Roman Catholic Bishop David O'Connell. The longtime. priest was found dead in his Hacienda Heights home. O'Connell suffered a gunshot to the chest and police are investigating the case as a homicide. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Housekeeper’s husband arrested in killing of beloved bishop

Feb. 21, 2023

Clergy members rarely get murdered, but in this case, a beloved bishop known for his compassion and altruism was shot to death at his own home. For days, there was little information about who might have done such a thing and why. This story identified a suspect no one saw coming.

8

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh attend the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

More details emerge about ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star Ms Jacky Oh’s death at 32

June 2, 2023

Few major news outlets covered the death of MTV star Ms Jacky Oh, so fans particularly welcomed this piece. The “Wild ‘N Out” cast member, who had three young children and had spoken about the pressure to “snap back” after childbirth, died shortly after a cosmetic surgery. “In an era where social media drives the pressures of perfection, this story illuminates the dangers of plastic surgery,” reporter Emily St. Martin says.

9

Stanford neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky poses for a photo at his home in San Francisco, California on Friday, October 13, 2023. Sapolsky's latest book, Determined, argues that we have no free will whatsoever. After 40 decades studying humans and other primates, Sapolsky has concluded that many factors beyond our control influence our choices and behaviors leaving free will to be negligible in any context.
Stanford scientist, after decades of study, concludes: We don’t have free will

Oct. 17, 2023

A lot of scientific research can feel opaque to a lay audience. But the question this scientist tackles — are we in charge of our own lives, thoughts and actions? — is an enormously significant one that instinctively makes sense to anybody who has thought about what it’s like to be human.

10

ARCADIA, CA - MARCH 25, 2020 - A black bear wanders along Canyon Road on Wednesday March 25, 2020 in Arcadia. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A black bear was euthanized in Colorado. A necropsy showed its intestines were plugged with human garbage

Sept. 18, 2023

Wild animals are charismatic, and humans’ interactions with them can be either heartwarming or horrifying. This piece shows what a bear might find delicious, and it’s a reminder that the detritus of our daily lives can have deadly effects.

Deep reads

1

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 30: Craigen Armstrong, 41, left, was convicted in 2004 of murdering three brothers in Inglewood in a case of mistaken gang affiliations. After spending years on San Quentin's death row, he returned to Los Angeles in 2016 for resentencing after his conviction and death sentence were overturned. Armstrong lives with the mentally ill inmates and provide peer-to-peer counseling at Twin Towers Correctional Facility, Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Seeking redemption: A death row inmate’s journey into L.A. County’s largest psych ward

Dec. 13, 2023

“To be mentally ill and incarcerated in an L.A. County jail is to be forgotten and neglected,” reporter Tom Curwen says. This story is a portrait of that particular hell, told through the perspective of a murder suspect whose capacity for compassion brings hope and humanity to those lost in the criminal justice system.

2

West Hollywood, CA - May 23: Reality TV's "Vanderpump Rules" stars Ariana Madix, left, and Katie Maloney, are photographed in what will soon be their open restaurant, "Something About Her," in West Hollywood, CA, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The two reality stars have been embroiled in a cheating scandal with castmate Tom Sandoval, with fans dubbing the chaos, "Scandoval." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

‘Vanderpump Rules’ is ‘the Thunderdome’: Inside the year’s biggest reality TV scandal

May 24, 2023

This spring, “Vanderpump Rules” fans were consumed with “Scandoval,” the scandal to rule all of 2023’s reality TV scandals. After the season ended they wanted to hear more about the love triangle between Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. In this piece, Madix and co-star Katie Maloney talk about what went down.

3

Lane Kiffin through the years.

10 years after USC fired him on the tarmac, Lane Kiffin believes he can weather any storm

Sept. 17, 2023

The firing of Lane Kiffin as USC’s football coach in the wee hours of the morning after a game quickly became the stuff of legend. Until telling the story for this piece, Kiffin had never relived his personal humiliation and the growth that came out of it.

4

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard

‘A vehicle for profit’: Jill Duggar details her family’s reality TV finances in ‘Counting the Cost’

Sept. 12, 2023

After the thrill of shiny, polished reality TV comes a second thrill: the hidden, unsavory realities behind reality TV. So when Jill Duggar published a memoir in which she opened up about the difficulties of starring in “19 Kids and Counting” as a teenager — as well as delving into the pain of dealing with publicized reports of her brother sexually abusing her and accusing her father of financial exploitation — interest in the revelations was high. This piece jumps right to the most telling parts.

Also deeply read: What ‘Shiny Happy People’ reveals about the Duggars: ‘We were taken advantage of’

5

TORRANCE, CA - MAY 23, 2023 - Andrew Truelove, 37, rests on a sleeping bag in a parking space in an alley in Torrance on May 23, 2023. "I need emergency shelter. I need a shower, I need clothes," Truelove said. "If I can get long term housing then I can get a job," he said. Truelove, from Virginia, flew out to L.A. on a one-way flight a month ago with little money or support network. He had a couple thousand dollars at the time but is now down to less than $200 He was staying in hotels but has recently made the switch to living on the streets because he doesn't want to run through the last of the money. He had a dream of coming to California and starting a social media company, but it has not worked out that way. He has mental illness and felony convictions, which have only made his situation even more difficult. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

From a one-way flight to sleeping in a parking lot: Diary of a California dream gone sour

July 23, 2023
This honest and intimate story brings readers into the day-to-day life of Andrew Truelove, a recent arrival to Los Angeles who is living on the streets. Reporter Connor Sheets shows Truelove’s challenges navigating the region’s homeless services, where he struggles to find a shower, let alone shelter. “It’s hard not to wonder what will happen to Andrew Truelove once you get to know him and his story,” Sheets says.

6

Los Angeles, CA - April 06: (Editor's note: For Liam's story.) In the evening a bus travels between the Baltimore Hotel left, and the King Edward Hotel, right, located at 5th St. and Los Angeles St. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. Both hotels are owned by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and have been converted to single-room occupancy housing for homeless people. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Inside the world’s largest AIDS charity’s troubled move into homeless housing

Nov. 16, 2023

This well-known, well-funded L.A. nonprofit said it could solve homelessness more cheaply and efficiently than the government and other nonprofits. The piece shows how the organization failed to live up to its promises and lays out the consequences felt by some of L.A.’s most vulnerable residents.

7

Ryan Garcia grimaces in pain after taking a body shot from Gervonta Davis

Nobody pities the King: Inside Ryan Garcia’s doomed fight for boxing credibility

April 27, 2023

This close and colorful look at boxer Ryan Garcia goes far beyond his loss in the ring to Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Part of what writer Tyler R. Tynes describes as his “concerted effort to try and understand the American boxer,” the story explores Garcia’s personality and motivation leading into the bout. “No matter what generation we find ourselves in, this country has an affinity for the fights,” Tynes said.

8

An illustration features the USC, Oregon and UCLA mascots

Inside the Pac-12 collapse: Four surprising moments that crushed the conference

Aug. 16, 2023
As the sports world mourned the death of the West Coast’s premier college conference, this article revealed the real reasons Pac-12 leaders could not come together and put aside their self-interest.

9

Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Rachel Brosnahan, and Marin Hinkle posing for a portrait at 1 Hotel Central Park

‘Mrs. Maisel’ cast reflects on the early days, their bonds and ... a shark encounter?

June 7, 2023

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” resonated deeply with its viewers: “If you liked it, you loved it,” says Elena Howe, editor of The Envelope magazine, The Times’ home for awards-season coverage. As the comedy-drama series reached its finale this year, this article brought the show’s lead actors together to reminisce. It was a way for fans to hang out with the cast one last time.

10

SANTA CLARITA, CA - JUNE 14: Heidi Carlon is reflected in a display case at home featuring the flag that was used to cover the body of her slain husband, firefighter Tory Carlon, who was shot to death by a fellow firefighter in June 2021 at Los Angeles County Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce. The shooter injured a captain and then later committed suicide. Photographed in Valencia in Santa Clarita, CA on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Workplace harassment, gunshots, arson: What happened at Fire Station 81?

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department knew firefighter Jonathan Tatone was targeting a colleague. They did little about the harassment. Then Tatone struck.

June 15, 2023

L.A. County Fire Department officials knew a firefighter was harassing his colleague, but they did nothing to intervene. Then the worst happened. Although the ultimate tragedy was public, the years of dysfunction leading up to it remained unknown. Drawing from exclusive interviews and never-before-published documents, this article reveals how it all unfolded.

Subscribers’ favorites

(subscriber-exclusive stories ranked by number of visits)

1

Stanford neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky poses for a photo at his home in San Francisco, California on Friday, October 13, 2023. Sapolsky's latest book, Determined, argues that we have no free will whatsoever. After 40 decades studying humans and other primates, Sapolsky has concluded that many factors beyond our control influence our choices and behaviors leaving free will to be negligible in any context.
Stanford scientist, after decades of study, concludes: We don’t have free will

Oct. 17, 2023

This piece is so popular, it also landed on our list of overall most-read stories.

2

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 11: In an aerial view, the downtown skyline is seen on April 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The city of Austin has been ranked as the top destination of U.S. job markets for the second consecutive year, according to data collected by The Wall Street Journal. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Droves of Californians are moving to Texas. Here’s the life they are finding

Nov. 7, 2023

The so-called California exodus was a hot topic this year as residents continued to leave for more affordable states. Although some former Californians find greener pastures, others are running into the same problems they’d hoped to leave behind.

Also widely read: California exodus continues as population drops by 500,000

And: These California cities are booming even as L.A., San Francisco lose population

3

Los Angeles, CA - September 25: Aleksandar Jovanovic, a Airbnb landlord, looks out over a patio space on top his guesthouse, located on the property of his Los Angeles home. His tenant, Elizabeth Hirschhorn, not pictured, is still living in his guesthouse listed on Airbnb after the lease ended nearly two years ago without paying rent. Photo taken in Los Angeles Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
‘The tenant from hell’: She refused to pay for her luxury Airbnb for 540 days. She says she has a legal right to stay

Oct. 4, 2023

We’ve all dealt with frustrating living situations, but this one — a bizarre dispute set against the backdrop of L.A.’s housing crisis and the wealthy Brentwood neighborhood — is exceptional. Depending on their personal perspectives, each reader can pick whom to root for and enjoy a big helping of either sympathy or schadenfreude.

4

German visitors Klaus Meyer and Leo Fishcer at Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, Death Valley National Park.
‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Death Valley gleams with water, wildflowers and color

Oct. 20, 2023

A sprawling lake was just one of the surprises revealed when the national park reopened after a storm that dropped a year’s worth of rain in a single day. This piece offers a rare glimpse of those temporary natural wonders.

5

Sean Dong / For The Times
Ex-NFL player thought ‘Shark Tank’ would launch his barbecue empire. It became a nightmare, he says

May 18, 2023

The show “Shark Tank” makes it easy to believe that any entrepreneur with a good idea, hard work and the right investor can become a millionaire. When former NFL player Bubba Baker and his daughter brought forward their boneless ribs concept, they believed it too, and viewers wanted them to succeed. But ultimately, reporter Stacy Perman says, “Shark Tank” is just a TV show. This article shows what can happen after the fairy tale ends.

6

Los Angeles, CA - May 30: The magician, Sharpo performs at the Magic Castle with Trichia Sulham, left, and Matt Sulham, right, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times).
A trick for getting into the Magic Castle — and how to avoid the bracelet of shame

June 6, 2023

Most locals have heard of the Magic Castle, but far fewer know how it works or how to get in. This article lifts the veil, bringing readers into the inner circle — and also talks about how the exclusive club has evolved in the #MeToo era.

7

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: Students in electric & power transmission installation training program go through their training at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
The most lucrative majors? Some community college grads can outearn elite university peers

June 21, 2023

In a time of growing scrutiny over the value of college degrees, this piece provides insight about whether higher education is worth the rising costs. It also shows how the skills acquired in a field of study often matter more than the school’s prestige — a relief for those who can’t go to an elite university, and discomforting for some of those who already have.

8

Collage of food photographs for the 101 list
These are the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles

Dec. 5, 2023

This carefully curated list steers Southern Californians toward the best food in one of the world’s greatest places to eat. And price is not a factor: Delicious dives are ranked higher than some fine dining establishments, making enjoyment widely accessible.

Also widely read: 14 of the best bagel shops in Los Angeles
And: 51 rooftop restaurants and bars in L.A. to soak in the best city views

9

In a photo presented in court as an exhibit, Isidro Alba was killed inside his Dodge Avenger the night of Aug. 27, 2017.
After 18 years in prison, he took over his old L.A. gang. A string of murders followed

May 2, 2023

If prisons are places where people should be not only punished but also rehabilitated, then this story exposes a dire problem. It illustrates how incarceration can have the opposite effect: turning young men into hardened killers.

10

Mark Sawusch, right, on the beach in Malibu with Anna Moore and Anthony Flores.
The actor, the hairstylist and the eye surgeon: Drugs and death in a Malibu beach house

April 12, 2023

In a metropolis of haves and have-nots, this peek into the life and death of a very wealthy person is unusual: The multimillionaire is the victim. This story is also a stark example of how severe mental illness, if not treated properly, can leave a person vulnerable.

