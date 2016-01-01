Partner

Danning, Gill, Israel & Krasnoff, LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Bankruptcy

Zev Shechtman represents debtors, creditors, creditors’ committees, trustees, shareholders, asset purchasers, and other parties in bankruptcy, restructuring, and insolvency matters. He is often sought to assist attorneys in other practice areas dealing with complex litigation or transactions requiring bankruptcy expertise. His clients are in entertainment, aviation, real estate, food and restaurants, trucking, healthcare, media, retail, ecommerce, telecommunications and energy. Schectman is an officer of the Los Angeles Bankruptcy Forum and former chair of the Bankruptcy Section of the Beverly Hills Bar Association. He is also a member of the board of the Anti-Defamation League’s Pacific Southwest Region. A known authority on bankruptcy issues, he is an editorial board member of the California Bankruptcy Journal and the Business Law News.