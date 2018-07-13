Tour the Los Angeles Times Printing Plant

In the past year, the Los Angeles Times plant printed more than 195 million newspapers. Each week, 3,764,858 complete newspapers roll off of the presses. Watching the team work, the presses run and the robots move the giant rolls of paper provides a glimpse behind the scenes of what we like to call “the daily miracle.” We invite you to experience the printing process – and see what happens before a newspaper lands on your doorstep.
Free public tours of the Los Angeles Times printing facility in downtown L.A. are available each month. Tour details:
- Reservations are required.
- Participants must be at least 8 years of age.
- Maximum capacity per tour is 60.
- Tours average 1-hour in length.
- We allow photography, but no recording of the tour.
- Tours are wheelchair accessible.
For tour information, please call (213) 237-5757 or email Darrell.Kunitomi@latimes.com.
Visit the Production page for more info about printing operations.
The Los Angeles Times newsroom and headquarters office is moving. Please check back over the coming months for information about public events at The Times’ new home in El Segundo.